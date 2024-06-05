Q&A: Sione Vaki Shares Goals, Progress Made During Spring
Detroit Lions rookie running back Sione Vaki spoke with All Lions following Wednesday's practice, which marked the second session of the team's mandatory minicamp.
Vaki discussed adjusting to life in the NFL, the challenge of playing running back full time and his first impressions of Scottie Montgomery and his position group.
"Yeah, the great part of like a guy when you get at that age, he's already very sharp. We knew that mentally he was gonna be a sharp kid," Montgomery said. "But now we're not really having to reteach, it's all a flat surface for us. This is just foundation. So these foundational pieces that we get, he's not having to cancel out two offenses that he had in college or why we're doing this, he just understands okay, here's what we're doing. Here's why we're doing it. And this is how it fits into this schematical hole for our football club. So everything that he learns every day, he has it. I mean, he's been as good as most guys we see from a rookie standpoint, from a mental error standpoint. The fundamental piece, we still got to go a little ways but mental error-wise he's been really good."
*Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.
What are your impressions of the first two days of mandatory minicamp?
Vaki: "First two days, it's pretty much the same. Still a rookie, still got a lot to learn. But definitely getting a better feel for things at the running back position as well as progressions and things like that. Me personally, I take a lot from the guys in our room so it's really helpful having them in there."
How has it been interacting with the veterans in the running back room?
Vaki: "They help me a lot. They're there when I'm getting chewed out and they kind of tell me about their experiences when they were rookies and things like that. It's great having those guys to build me up but also keep me on track to bettering myself."
Do you think your offseason experience has been somewhat overwhelming at points?
Vaki: "Yeah, for sure. It's a new install every day. Today, they kind of switched it up where it was kind of a culmination of everything we learned from rookie minicamp all the way until now. So it was kind of good. It was really good. I felt like my comprehension of the plays has been better, so hopefully on tape it's not as many mistakes as I think there is."
David Montgomery called you a positive presence in the running back room. Do you sense camaraderie starting to form within your position group?
Vaki: "Oh for sure. The dudes love being together with each other. Spending time and just being able to kick back and talk about things away from football. So it's pretty cool having such a tight-knit group in the running back room."
How does it feel that the coaching staff spoke about your honesty during pre-Draft interviews?
Vaki: "It means a lot just being able to see that the work you put in is being recognized and shoot, this is the place you want to be. Come in as a rookie, a place that's building you up and then they're all about grit, man. They're all about hard coaching and being truthful to each other so I wouldn't want to be anywhere else, for real."
More: Detroit Lions Day 2 Minicamp Observations
What are your personal goals for the season?
Vaki: "My personal goal is to try to be a Pro Bowler on special teams. Live where I stand. I still have a lot to learn as far as the running back position, so if special teams is where I've gotta live then that's where I'm gonna be."
What has it been like working with the offensive line?
Vaki: "I would say just being stingy as a running back. I'm super grateful for having the best O-line out, really. It's just amazing, just being able to be out there with the vets and just understand that they're picking up things that you should've picked up and helping you along the way. Just being out there with all the veterans, all the knowledge that's really out there on the field with the one's is crazy."
How would you evaluate the coaching style of running backs coach Scottie Montgomery?
Vaki: "He's an amazing coach. I think he's the best coach for me at this time. He's not just chewing me out every day, but he's making sure I'm on the right track as the veteran players. Sometimes he lets the veteran players coach me up and so he understands coaching. He understands the whole scheme of what we're doing here in the Lions program as well as on the offense and defense. I mean, shoot, that's just a guy full of knowledge. And so I'm gonna try to pick his brain while I'm here."
On Tuesday, you made an excellent diving grab for a touchdown. How did it feel to make that grab in front of your teammates and coaches?
Vaki: "It was good, because the play before I ran a sloppy route you could say. So it was my redemption play, you could say. Just being able to go out there and make a play and show the coaches I'm progressing. Being able to show them why I'm here, I'm here to make plays, and so being able to do that in front of teammates as well as coaches, I was grateful for it."