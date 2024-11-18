Detroit Lions Are Now Super Bowl Favorite
After soundly defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now betting favorites to win the Super Bowl.
Detroit's 52-6 victory was a thorough performance against an opponent dealing with a myriad of issues and who could replace their head coach as early as Monday morning.
Detroit (+350) are now ahead of the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles and Ravens as the betting favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson credited Detroit's defense for not giving up touchdowns when the offense was able to move the football into the red zone.
“They just played their scheme. They just played their defense. It’s a good defense. They played fast today, and they did a nice job," Pederson said. “We got in that high red zone area, and they did a nice job holding us to (field goals) there a couple of times. They just played their deal.”
Detroit are now 9-1 and will head out on the road to face an Indianapolis Colts team (5-6) that are coming off a week in which they were able to defeat the New York Jets, 28-27.
Current Super Bowl odds
Lions (+350)
Chiefs (+450)
Bills (+600)
Eagles (+700)
Ravens (+900)
