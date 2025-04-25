Six Players Lions Could Trade Up For On Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions did not make a move on the first night of the NFL, instead holding onto its 28th overall selection and adding defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
However, on the second night, the Lions could make a move up to get one of the best remaining talents still on the board. General manager Brad Holmes admitted that he had some ideas brewing during his press conference Thursday night.
Here are six players the Lions could move up to land during the second-round of the NFL Draft.
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Emmanwori is an athletic, versatile safety who has the ability to line up in a number of different areas defensively. His athletic traits are phenomenal, and his play style is somewhat reminiscent of Ifeatu Melifonwu, who departed the Lions to sign with the Dolphins in free agency.
Even though Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are both under contract, and Joseph just signed a massive contract extension, Emmanwori could play a Melifonwu-esque role where he slides around the defense. He could compliment his two teammates at the position in a big way, while also offering valuable depth.
Donovan Ezieruaku, EDGE, Boston College
One of the most productive pass-rushers at the collegiate level is still on the board, as Ezeiruaku slipped into Day 2 despite having 16.5 sacks last season. However, there could be a run at the position starting with him and Marshall's Mike Green early on the second day.
Ezeiruaku was somewhat knocked for not producing against the run the same way he did against the pass. However, there's upside for him to grow in that area. Detroit feels confident in its addition of Kacy Rodgers, the new defensive line coach, who could work with Ezeiruaku to unlock his unbridled potential in all aspects of his game.
Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona
A versatile offensive lineman with ability to slot in at guard or tackle, Savaiinaea would fill a big need for the Lions with his versatility. Detroit returns four of its five starters, with the right guard spot being vacated by Kevin Zeitler's departure. As a result, there's a need for an interior lineman, and Savaiinaea's versatility is a bonus.
In the immediate future, Savaiinaea would compete for snaps with Christian Mahogany among others at the guard spot. However, he could also provide injury insurance for both guards and tackles in his rookie campaign. He is a strong blocker with plenty of upside, and could fit the Lions nicely.
Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
If the Lions are looking for wide receiver help, Higgins could be the best fit for them in the entire draft. He's built like a prototypical X receiver, with a sturdy 6-foot-4 frame, he has reliable hands and is not afraid to mix it up as a run-blocker.
Higgins also ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, so he has plenty of availability to stretch defenses with his speed. He's a viable threat in contested situations, which is a skill that could greatly benefit the Lions' downfield passing game. Higgins would be a solid addition to a receiving corps that features two of the best young wideouts in the game.
Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
Schwesinger was a do-it-all defender for the Bruins, amassing 90 solo tackles to lead the entire FBS in his final collegiate season. He fits the Lions from a mentality standpoint, as he began his college career as a walk-on and played his first three seasons as a reserve before maximizing the 2024 campaign.
The All-American truly hunts the football. He flies around the field with the intention of punishing ball-carriers. Schwesinger can diagnose well and plays with a sideline-to-sideline fire. While linebacker isn't an immediate need, the Lions could benefit from adding a player with Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez among the several players in their final year of team control.
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
The Lions overhauled their cornerback room during free agency, but there's an option still available that could entice them because of how well his style fits their scheme. Revel is a physical menace who is unafraid to battle at the line of scrimmage, which is exactly what Detroit is looking for.
The East Carolina product is coming off a torn ACL suffered early in his final collegiate season. While this could result in him missing a portion of the offseason, his agent has indicated that he hopes to be cleared by training camp. Though he likely wouldn't be a day one starter, Revel would be a very interesting add with plenty of upside to raise the level of competition.