How Detroit Lions Plan to Unlock Deep Passing Game

Can quarterback Jared Goff have more success throwing the football deep in 2021 than he did in 2020?

The numbers have been evaluated from quarterback Jared Goff's 2020 season.

In arguably his worst season as a professional, Goff struggled in the deep passing game, ranking sixth from the bottom of the league in aggressiveness.

According to USA Today's Lions Wire, "Where Goff fares poorly in relation to those other bottom-dwellers at aggression is in the air yards per completion average. That effectively measures the average distance of the throw at the point of completion, and Goff’s 4.8 is handily the lowest of the bottom group. (Patrick) Mahomes is at 6.3, Wilson at 6.2 and that’s part of why they are MVP candidates. The 4.8 figure is exactly two yards less than (Matthew) Stafford’s average in his final season in Detroit."

During his latest media session with reporters, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn explained how the Lions' offense could potentially unlock the deep passing game in 2021.

"I know he can throw the football down the field, and a lot of your deep balls come off a good run action," Lynn told reporters. "But run action is really not great if you're not running the football well. So, I think with some of the things we're going to do, the more ways you can run the football, the more ways you can throw it down the field is the way I see it. And he's got a strong arm."

With running backs D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Jermar Jefferson, and the potential addition of veteran Todd Gurley, Detroit's offense is certainly looking to establish the run with an offensive line littered with talented players.

If the formula for the deep passing game is to establish the run, then 2021 must be the year the goal is accomplished.

Otherwise, Goff could struggle again when his 2021 passing numbers are reviewed.

