Detroit Lions Hire Reporter Dannie Rogers to Replace Tori Petry

The Detroit Lions have hired a new team reporter to replace Tori Petry, who left the position after seven seasons.

The Detroit Lions have found their next team reporter.

Tori Petry was the team's multi-media journalist for a period of seven seasons prior to her departure this offseason.

"As I head off to new adventures, I’m not entirely sure what’s next for me,” Petry said in her goodbye video posted on social media. “But what I do know is that I will forever hold the Lions, the city of Detroit, the state of Michigan, and you guys -- the fans -- close to my heart.”

Prior to joining the Lions, Dannie Rogers went out to Arizona to work with Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats football media department.

But, the opportunity to come back home to cover the team was too good to pass up for Rogers.

"When the hometown team calls...you answer the dang phone," Rogers posted on social media. "I'm SO excited to say that I'll be the Team Reporter for the Detroit Lions, the city I grew up just down the road from my entire life Unreal to say that. Let's get to work DETROIT"

