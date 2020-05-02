Now that a majority of the NFL offseason is over, it is now the slowest part of the NFL schedule.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things aren't exactly normal, either.

But, there is still plenty of good football talk and questions surrounding the Detroit Lions.

Let's go through a few of the questions I received as part of my first SI All Lions mailbag.

1.) Do you think Jadeveon Clowney is a realistic possibility or a pipe dream? - @BGinge8

Answer: Jadeveon Clowney is the most notable and expensive name on the market. Given the Lions pass rushing woes a season ago, they could use all the help they could get getting to the quarterback. Make no mistake, Clowney is a great player, but his asking price his extremely high -- especially considering he not once has ever finished a season with double-digit sacks. I don't know if the Lions would want to have two high-priced defensive ends that are run-first type of players. Who knows, maybe they do.

In my opinion, another JACK backer to line up across from Trey Flowers or some interior pressure -- like DT Marcell Dareus -- could go a long way at a fraction of Clowney's cost.

2.) Lions have done a better than expected job of improving the team and plugging big holes in the roster. With almost $30M left in cap space, can you see any big moves they can still make to finish the job and compete for the division this year? - @steve_blake35

A: This seems to be the big question on everyone's mind. The Lions still have near the most open cap space in the NFL with a few positions that could be upgraded. In a win-now season for the regime, why sit on any extra cap? It doesn't make a ton of sense to hold on to available funds to carry over to next season. Important to note, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has typically saved $7-15 million for potential in-season trades or free-agent acquisitions. Considering the Lions are still projected to have in the ballpark of $29 million, there is still plenty of meat on the bone.

3.) What needs to happen for "Hock" -- T.J. Hockenson -- to make a leap? My biggest worry when he was drafted was we’re not a team that utilizes TEs enough to really maximize his value. - @Pradzny

A: As a 2019 top 10 draft pick, tight end T.J. Hockenson gave us a taste of what he could do in week one of last season. Then mostly disappeared before ultimately landing on the injured reserve. Historically, the tight end position takes a few years to develop, but I do expect Hockenson to be more involved and more of a focal point with a season under his belt.

4.) What leap should we expect for Hockenson? - @danyo322

A: 34 of Hockenson's 56 targets came when he was lined up in the slot last year. With 45.6 percent of his total offensive snaps coming lined up in the slot, I expect him to see an increase in targets. The Lions were grooming him to be one of today's modern tight ends. It's just a position that takes time to learn with all the different tasks and alignments. Tight ends truly have to do it all on offense.

5.) If (undrafted free agent Hunter) Bryant outperforms Hock and emerges as the top TE, is this more of a strike against Quinn or a win for him? - @HoelottaBilotta

A: As far as undrafted rookie free agent Hunter Bryant, he is a talented pass-catcher who most draft analysts thought could be a mid-round pick. He added weight for the combine and it showed in his athletic testing. On tape, Bryant looked much quicker than the mid 4.7 40-yard dash he ran. I feel it's highly unlikely Bryant will outplay Hockenson -- mostly due to the fact the Bryant is basically a big wide receiver with his inability to block. He also doesn't necessarily play up to his size when attacking the ball. Bryant just knows how to get open and outrun linebackers. If Bryant does emerge as the top tight end, I think it's a huge win for Quinn. There wasn't too much of debate last year that Hockenson was the best all-around tight end in the class. You could argue the selection of Hockenson was a luxury pick, but no one was really questioning Hockenson's potential.

6.) We all know (Detroit head coach Matt) Patricia is a defensive guy & since the offense seems set with returning coaches and players, my big question is: With "Paul P" (Paul Pasqualoni) gone, what sorts of changes do you think new DC Cory Undlin will bring to the Lions? - @Ineedsnacks1

A: The Lions hired long-time defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as their new defensive coordinator this offseason. It's still ultimately Matt Patricia's defense, but maybe Undlin can add a few wrinkles -- like a little more aggression and blitzing. Coming over from the Eagles, Undlin is no stranger to blitzing. Undlin has experience in multiple defensive fronts -- including the 4-3 under former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz most recently. One aspect has remained pretty consistent over Undlin's career: coaching corners who play plenty of man coverage. That will not change in Detroit.

7.) What does Cory Undlin bring to the defense in your opinion and how will we look different from Pasqualoni? - @RyMcCluskey_

A: Considering the Lions utilize a hybrid base 3-3-5 scheme and have shown 3-4 looks and a couple of variations of the 4-3 in the past, I don't know if the Lions will be labeled as one specific type of defense. They are going to do a little bit of everything and now have the personnel to play both the 3-4 and 4-3. Since Undlin has never been a defensive coordinator and Patricia sounds like he will still be calling the shots, I'm not expecting any drastic makeover.

8.) Who are a couple guys that had roles last year that are likely on the bubble after FA and the draft? - @therealayk

A: Looking at the 2020 NFL draft, a few things stand out as it pertains to potential veterans on the chopping block. The fifth-round selection of running back and return specialist Jason Huntley immediately made me wonder whose roster spot he could displace. Running back Ty Johnson is penciled in as the fourth back as of now without Huntley and the Lions typically only keep four tailbacks. Now, return man Jamal Agnew has had some ups and downs, but is going into the last year of his rookie deal. He provides next to nothing on defense, though. Maybe Huntley could supplant Agnew and also give the Lions a little more diversity in the backfield.

Running back isn't the only position that the Lions have doubled up on. Quinn also pulled the trigger on two interior offensive linemen -- Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg. Last year's starting left guard Joe Dahl is likely safe, but either one or two of Oday Aboushi, Beau Benzschawel and Kenny Wiggins will be shown the door.

9.) Do you think Quinn and Patricia will survive another disappointing season? Is 9-7 now good enough? - @mr_schmoove10

A: If (Lions quarterback Matthew) Stafford remains healthy and it's the defense that once again is the weak point of the team, I don't think even 8-8 would be good enough to save Patricia's job. In my mind, Quinn's and Patricia's fate are tied together. If one is gone, they are both gone. The bare minimum in 2020 is 9-7 or playoffs -- and that's the low end of the bar. There just is no excuse for how Patricia's first two seasons have unfolded. He was brought in to win more than nine games, not to win nine games in two years. Yes, Quinn has technically only made one coaching selection, but so far, it's been a failure. Maybe Martha Ford made Quinn keep Jim Caldwell when Quinn was hired. But, I think of keeping Caldwell as technically Quinn's first head-coaching decision, with Patricia his second. With the downward trajectory of Quinn's tenure in Detroit, he doesn't deserve a third coaching search if Patricia can't meet expectations.

