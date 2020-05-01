Why Taco Charlton Would Not Be a Fit in Motown

The Lions are still likely looking for help along the defensive line, and former University of Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton -- a first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 -- is now a free agent.

Could it be a match made in Heaven for the two parties?

More than likely no.

Charlton has unequivocally been a bust since becoming a pro.

In his first two years in the league, he played in 27 games with the Cowboys, and collected a total of 46 tackles and four sacks.

For the majority of his time in "Big D," he backed up two-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence.

Jerry Jones & Co. eventually cut Charlton two weeks into the 2019 campaign, after failing to find a trade partner for him.

He proceeded to find employment with the Miami Dolphins, with whom he spent the remainder of the season.

In 10 games with the Dolphins, he logged a career-high five sacks. But, he eventually fell out of favor with Miami head man Brian Flores, who decided to place him on the inactive list for the final four games of the season.

Far from the best stamp of approval for the big man, as he looks to prolong his time in the NFL.

He'll be just 25 come Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. So, he still has plenty of time to turn around his career.

However, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co. have too much at stake this upcoming season to take a chance on the Michigan product.

They need to make the Lions into a team that can compete for the playoffs, and Charlton doesn't appear to be the player that can help them do that at this point.

Additionally, it doesn't seem like Charlton would be a fit in Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's locker room.

Last September after he was declared to be at best a backup by Dallas executive Stephen Jones, Charlton went to Twitter to express his dismay, and responded with the following now-deleted message: "Free me."

He ultimately got his wish a few days later, and was released by the organization.

The onus is now on Charlton to reshape his image.

Due to the ability he possesses as a pass rusher, he'll get the chance to do so with one of the league's 32 franchises.

But, with Patricia at the helm for the Lions, don't expect Charlton to get the chance to do so in the Motor City -- no matter how much he could potentially aid an anemic pass rush from a year ago.

