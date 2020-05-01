AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Why Taco Charlton Would Not Be a Fit in Motown

Vito Chirco

The Lions are still likely looking for help along the defensive line, and former University of Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton -- a first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 -- is now a free agent.

Could it be a match made in Heaven for the two parties?

More than likely no.  

Charlton has unequivocally been a bust since becoming a pro.

In his first two years in the league, he played in 27 games with the Cowboys, and collected a total of 46 tackles and four sacks.

For the majority of his time in "Big D," he backed up two-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence.

Jerry Jones & Co. eventually cut Charlton two weeks into the 2019 campaign, after failing to find a trade partner for him.

He proceeded to find employment with the Miami Dolphins, with whom he spent the remainder of the season.

In 10 games with the Dolphins, he logged a career-high five sacks. But, he eventually fell out of favor with Miami head man Brian Flores, who decided to place him on the inactive list for the final four games of the season.

Far from the best stamp of approval for the big man, as he looks to prolong his time in the NFL.

He'll be just 25 come Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. So, he still has plenty of time to turn around his career.

However, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co. have too much at stake this upcoming season to take a chance on the Michigan product. 

They need to make the Lions into a team that can compete for the playoffs, and Charlton doesn't appear to be the player that can help them do that at this point.

Additionally, it doesn't seem like Charlton would be a fit in Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's locker room.

Last September after he was declared to be at best a backup by Dallas executive Stephen Jones, Charlton went to Twitter to express his dismay, and responded with the following now-deleted message: "Free me."

He ultimately got his wish a few days later, and was released by the organization.

The onus is now on Charlton to reshape his image.

Due to the ability he possesses as a pass rusher, he'll get the chance to do so with one of the league's 32 franchises.

But, with Patricia at the helm for the Lions, don't expect Charlton to get the chance to do so in the Motor City -- no matter how much he could potentially aid an anemic pass rush from a year ago.

Related

All Lions: What are Lions' Plans for Ticket Refunds?

2020 Depth Chart: Running Backs

Get to Know 2020 Lions' Draft Class

Hunter Bryant May Be Best Undrafted Free Agent from 2020 Draft Class

Lions' Offense Could Be Sleeping Giant in 2020

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions' Offense Could Be Sleeping Giant in 2020

Detroit Lions have made significant improvements to the offense, poised to have a breakout 2020 season

John Maakaron

by

Fitty-Tucker

Get to Know the Lions' 2020 Draft Class

Vito Chirco takes a look at each player in the Detroit Lions' 2020 NFL Draft class

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

2020 Lions Depth Chart: Running Backs

Exploring how the Lions may utilize their running backs corps in 2020

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Buy or Sell: Matthew Stafford is Better than Kirk Cousins

An interesting online debate emerged Thursday regarding two NFC North quarterbacks

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Hunter Bryant May Be Best Undrafted Free Agent from 2020 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions' Hunter Bryant may be best undrafted free agent from 2020 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

by

Andria m

D'Andre Swift Reveals Running Back He Models Game After

Detroit's 2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift explains in B/R chat who he models his game after

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Ranking Bob Quinn's Drafts as Detroit General Manager

Find out which NFL Draft was Bob Quinn's best as Detroit Lions general manager

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Why D'Andre Swift Could Actually Help Kerryon Johnson Be More Productive

Why Detroit Lions rookie D'Andre Swift could help Kerryon Johnson be more productive

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread | Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for rounds two and three of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SI Draft Tracker

Should 2020 Be Jarrad Davis' Last Season in Detroit?

Detroit Lions have major decision to make regarding Jarrad Davis' future

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever