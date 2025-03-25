Detroit Lions Poke Fun at Viral Ashton Hall Routine
Fitness influencer and former collegiate running back Ashton Hall has quite the unique morning routine.
After a post appeared online highlighting his morning routine, the internet has been sent ablaze.
According to Sports Illustrated, "The video that started it all, which was reposted by the X account "Tips For Men - Fashion | Essentials | Luxury" on Thursday, shows Hall partaking in some interesting tactics throughout his morning -- including waking up at 3:52 a.m., dunking his face in ice water an absurd amount of times, and wiping his face with a banana peel. With over 700 million views and counting, the 1:30 clip has taken the internet by storm, inspiring countless spoofs and turning into a viral sensation over the weekend -- ultimately leading 13 of the NFL's 32 teams to join in on Monday."
The Detroit Lions social media page shared a photo Monday morning to start the week with the caption, "Happy Monday, time to lock in."
Social media admins had a field day posting their content referencing the post, which has now gone viral all over social media. Hall's post has spawned memes and reaction posts from several sports social media accounts.
The Express Tribune highlighted just how impactful Hall has been for Saratoga Water, which was highlighted in the morning routine.
As the Tribune explained, "Since the video’s release, Google searches for Saratoga Water have skyrocketed by 1,379%. Basic EMV (earned media value) analysis estimates that Hall generated approximately $1.8 million worth of unpaid digital exposure for the brand—excluding reposts, commentary videos, and parodies inspired by the viral content."