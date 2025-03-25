All Lions

Detroit Lions Poke Fun at Viral Ashton Hall Routine

Detroit Lions, several NFL teams poke fun at viral routine posted on social media.

John Maakaron

Ashton Hall's viral daily routine has gone viral
Ashton Hall's viral daily routine has gone viral / Screenshot via @tipsformenx or X
In this story:

Fitness influencer and former collegiate running back Ashton Hall has quite the unique morning routine.

After a post appeared online highlighting his morning routine, the internet has been sent ablaze.

According to Sports Illustrated, "The video that started it all, which was reposted by the X account "Tips For Men - Fashion | Essentials | Luxury" on Thursday, shows Hall partaking in some interesting tactics throughout his morning -- including waking up at 3:52 a.m., dunking his face in ice water an absurd amount of times, and wiping his face with a banana peel. With over 700 million views and counting, the 1:30 clip has taken the internet by storm, inspiring countless spoofs and turning into a viral sensation over the weekend -- ultimately leading 13 of the NFL's 32 teams to join in on Monday."

The Detroit Lions social media page shared a photo Monday morning to start the week with the caption, "Happy Monday, time to lock in."

Social media admins had a field day posting their content referencing the post, which has now gone viral all over social media. Hall's post has spawned memes and reaction posts from several sports social media accounts.

The Express Tribune highlighted just how impactful Hall has been for Saratoga Water, which was highlighted in the morning routine.

As the Tribune explained, "Since the video’s release, Google searches for Saratoga Water have skyrocketed by 1,379%. Basic EMV (earned media value) analysis estimates that Hall generated approximately $1.8 million worth of unpaid digital exposure for the brand—excluding reposts, commentary videos, and parodies inspired by the viral content."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News