Detroit Lions Team With Second-Most Top 10 NFL Players
The Detroit Lions had seven total players in ESPN's annual Top 10 players at each NFL position rankings.
In year's past, Detroit's roster would historically be excluded from lists such as these.
This year, several members of the roster, including Aidan Hutchinson, Sam LaPorta, Penei Sewell, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, were given preseason hype across the league and by pundits.
Along with Detroit, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens also featured numerous players rated highly by league executives, coaches and coordinators.
Only the San Francisco 49ers had more players (9) ranked within the top-10 across positions this year.
It is expected that Detroit and San Francisco will again be contenders to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
The Lions' recent success has reignited the fanbase in Detroit, which was evident during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Dan Campbell praised the fans who attended the draft and demonstrated their strong support for the team. They exploded in cheers when Detroit traded up in order to select cornerback Terrion Arnold.
“They’re definitely all-in now," said Campbell. "Brad Holmes has done one helluva job, but he doesn’t like to sit tight either. If our guy is there, we’re gonna do what we need to do to make a move and get him. The fans were all in it. I told Terrion (Arnold), ‘This is as good as it gets. So, just remember that you’ve got to put the work in.'"
