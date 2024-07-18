Poll: Would You Pay for Detroit Lions Training Camp Tickets?
The demand to see the Detroit Lions this year at training camp was understandably quite high.
Within moments of the ticket queue opening for Lions' supporters to potentially snag free tickets to attend this year's camp, thousands flooded the Lions website. Detroit has the look of a championship team in 2024, and fans are eager for a glimpse prior to the regular season.
Many unfortunately were not able to grab tickets, as each of the open practices quickly sold out.
Head coach Dan Campbell recently expressed it was always his vision to build a football team that could eventually become the "hottest show in town."
“I remember that all the things we’re kind of stepping into now in the last couple of years here,” Campbell said during a recent Dallas radio interview. “It was, that was my vision for what it could always be here. The hottest show in town.”
Season-ticket membership now has a waiting list to join, and the team will practice in front of a packed crowd this summer.
"Our wild card game the first week of the playoffs here at home against the Rams here at home, that’s the most electric game I’ve ever been a part of," Campbell expressed. “The energy was through the roof.”
The ability to observe the team practice in-person and possibly meet a player for a picture and an autograph has been appealing the past several years.
When a local sports radio host asked if an individual is a bad person for selling free training camp tickets, the response on social media produced a mixed reaction.
Many do not have a problem, since the tickets are in demand, but others felt it was bad karma to seek financial gain from other Lions' fans.
Would you be willing to pay to attend training camp this year?
Vote here.
