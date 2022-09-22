Detroit Lions' Week 3 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions' understand the importance of getting off to a good start this season, especially when facing a divisional rival.
Last season, head coach Dan Campbell and his very young football team experienced their first victory at home against the Minnesota Vikings in fairly dramatic fashion, as Amon-Ra St. Brown secured a game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game.
Detroit's roster is now preparing to head out on the road for the first occasion this season to face a Vikings team coming off a loss on Monday Night Football, 24-7, to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"We all know Minnesota. This is a pretty tough challenge, because of the skill players they have," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "Because of this coach (Kevin O'Connell), his background. I actually know him fairly well from coaching together in Cleveland (2015). I know exactly what he's about as a man and as a coach.
Recommended Lions Articles
Ben Johnson Discusses 'Huge Issue' With Lions' Offense
Detroit Lions have had offensive lulls in the first two weeks of the season.
Jeff Okudah Is Watching Film, Trusting Tips from Teammates, Coaches
Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah is working diligently to improve his game.
Lions' Offense Dominating, Capable of Much More
Read more on how the Detroit Lions' offense is flourishing in year No. 2 with Jared Goff.
"We have a huge challenge, especially with this receiving crew, this running back, or this set of running backs and the things this quarterback has accomplished throughout his career. So, I will say that we're looking forward to the challenge. We are. Because, this is a measuring stick for us, again, against a good offense. So, our guys will be ready to play."
Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report
- John Cominsky -- Wrist (NP)
- Jonah Jackson -- Finger (NP)
- Aidan Hutchinson -- Thigh (NP)
- Tracy Walker -- Not injury related (NP)
- T.J. Hockenson -- Hip (LP)
- Frank Ragnow -- Foot (LP)
- D'Andre Swift -- Ankle (LP)
- Amani Oruwariye -- Back (FP)
- JuJu Hughes -- Shoulder (FP)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Hamstring (FP)