The Detroit Lions' understand the importance of getting off to a good start this season, especially when facing a divisional rival.

Last season, head coach Dan Campbell and his very young football team experienced their first victory at home against the Minnesota Vikings in fairly dramatic fashion, as Amon-Ra St. Brown secured a game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game.

Detroit's roster is now preparing to head out on the road for the first occasion this season to face a Vikings team coming off a loss on Monday Night Football, 24-7, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"We all know Minnesota. This is a pretty tough challenge, because of the skill players they have," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "Because of this coach (Kevin O'Connell), his background. I actually know him fairly well from coaching together in Cleveland (2015). I know exactly what he's about as a man and as a coach.

"We have a huge challenge, especially with this receiving crew, this running back, or this set of running backs and the things this quarterback has accomplished throughout his career. So, I will say that we're looking forward to the challenge. We are. Because, this is a measuring stick for us, again, against a good offense. So, our guys will be ready to play."



