Detroit Lions Ranked 30th Most Valuable NFL Franchise

Forbes has released their annual list of the most valuable NFL franchises.

The 102nd NFL season is about to kick off with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

The sports of football is in amazing shape, as evidenced by multiple partnerships and television rights deals worth billions of dollars for the 32 owners to split.

On Thursday, Forbes magazine published its yearly valuations for each NFL franchise.

To reach their valuation, Forbes takes into account revenue and operating income from the year prior and the overall equity plus net debt.

According to Forbes Magazine, the Detroit Lions are the 30th most valuable franchise in the NFL.

They are valued at $2.4 billion, with an operating income of -$22 million. They are currently $200 million behind the Browns, who are valued at $2.6 billion.

For the 15th consecutive year, with a valuation of $6.5 billion, the Dallas Cowboys are rated as the most valuable franchise in the league.

"The Cowboys generate the most revenue ($800 million) and operating income ($280 million) in the league by a mile," Forbes wrote. "Owner Jerry Jones is the league’s consummate salesman, and the team’s more than $200 million in combined sponsorship and advertising revenue is easily tops in the NFL."

The two least valuable franchises are the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, who are valued at $2.275 and $2.27 billion respectively.

