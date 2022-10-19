The Detroit Lions were without several members of the roster, when they took the practice field for the first time in preparation for their Week 7 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Wide receivers DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds have been dealing with nagging ankle injuries for the past couple of weeks, and did not practice.

Running back D'Andre Swift, who has not suited up since Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, returned to practice Wednesday, and is very likely to make his return on the road at AT&T Stadium.

The speedy running back has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for the past few weeks.

For Lions head coach Dan Campbell, playing the Cowboys will provide him the opportunity to revisit his roots, as the Texas native also played for Dallas during his NFL playing career.

"It'll be good, because I'll have family there," said Campbell. "You know, that's pretty good. And, I did play for Dallas. I didn't play in that stadium. So, that's kind of cool. Other than that, it's really another game. It's, I think more than anything, it's a very good opponent, and it's a chance for us to go and see what we're made of against a team that's playing pretty well. They're about to get their starting quarterback back, they're playing good defense and really, it's kind of exciting. It's the way you want it."

Detroit Lions' Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report