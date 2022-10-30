Detroit Lions' Week 8 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions lone victory of the 2022 season came against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.

After nearly a month away from the comforts of their home field, the Lions return in Week 8 to battle the Miami Dolphins.

Seeking to avoid losing streak extending to five games, Detroit's defense must continue to improve and limit the number of explosive plays against Miami's top offensive weapons.

Wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be looking to test Detroit's secondary all afternoon.

“First thing is don’t let the ball go over our head. I mean, knowing those two receivers, I think they’re both 4.2 runners or what not, so that’s the first thing," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. "The second thing is the catch-and-run that creates explosive plays for those guys. We have to be able to rally and create population to the ball.

"We have to tackle really, really well, something that I do think we’ve improved on also. Some of the coverage changed that we’re doing on defense is going to allow us to do that. I’m not going to tell you what they are, so don’t ask, but it’s going to allow us to do that. And then also, this running back (Raheem Mostert), who we’ve went against before, he’s a pretty good player. He has a lot of speed, so I think (Dolphins coach) Mike McDaniel does a good job of utilizing the guys that he has.”

With veteran safety DeShon Elliott being ruled out, the team will likely turn to JuJu Hughes to fill in. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs has also been working at safety during practice to allow Detroit's defense more options on Sunday to play alongside rookie Kerby Joseph.

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers is inactive for the second consecutive game.

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 8 inactives:

DL Michael Brockers

S DeShon Elliott

DL Charles Harris

CB Mike Hughes

CB Chase Lucas

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

T Matt Nelson

