6 Winners, 1 Loser From Lions Win Over Patriots

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions were the first team playing, squaring off at 9:30 a.m. EST with the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. After both teams scored on their opening drives, there was an air of anticipation for a high-scoring game.

Instead, both teams lost star players on the same play, with Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson each suffering lower body injuries. With the Lions squaring off against a backup quarterback, they quickly ran out to a 21-3 lead at half and did not look back, winning 35-10.

Here is who won the day and gave Lions fans a stress-free Sunday.

Winners

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

As is the case with Gibbs, any time he sets a mark that is “first since Barry Sanders,” it is a good day. This time, it was Gibbs’s 93 rushing yards at half being the most since Barry Sanders in a 1994 game.

Gibbs’s footprints were all over the game, with 171 total yards at half, with a touchdown that he set up with a long reception among his multiple plays. On his first touch of the second half, Gibbs crossed 175 yards from scrimmage.

Gibbs added another touchdown in the fourth quarter, rushing in from 26 yards out. He showcased excellence patience, weaving into the end zone and following his blockers for the final ten yards. It pushed the back over 150 yards rushing on the day and 250 yards from scrimmage.

With seven minutes to play, his day, alongside the starters, was over with the Lions up by 25 points. Gibbs did all of his damage in 3 1/2 quarters of action.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown had a very happy homecoming, with the wide receiver recording his first touchdown since September on the opening drive of the game. The All-Pro had an uncharacteristic 56-yard catch and run touchdown as opposed to his normal redzone damage.

The good day continued, with St. Brown recording a second touchdown on the game in the third quarter with a strong catch-and-run for 28 yards, powering through a pile for the last five yards. St. Brown finished at 98 yards in his return home.

CB Roger McCreary

McCreary had a tough matchup with AJ Brown on Sunday, and performed admirably. The star receiver was held to two catches for 27 yards through three quarters before leaving with injury, with his best catch coming against Khalil Dorsey.

Meanwhile, McCreary recorded his first interception as a Lion and his first since Week 1 in 2025. It set up the Lions for what should have been a scoring drive to end the first half before a turnover on the goal line.

DT Alim McNeill

McNeill continued his strong season, jumping up to 6.5 sacks as the midpoint of the season nears. The NC State product is putting up numbers not seen since Ndamukong Suh in 2011, as pointed out on the broadcast.

McNeill nearly had three other sacks on the day as well, getting close on a flea flicker and then flushing Tommy DeVito into DJ Wonnum’s arms for a sack, before flushing DeVito from the pocket on the second play of the fourth quarter.

EDGE Derrick Moore

Upon Aidan Hutchinson’s injury, the fellow Michigan product Moore was the next man up. Moore responded with his third and fourth career sack in two weeks. On the first, Moore benefitted, taking down DeVito after DJ Wonnum pressured the quarterback towards Moore.

Moore got close to another sack on New England’s sole touchdown for the game, and then got home for his second sack, outright speeding by his lineman to take down DeVito hard.

IOL Christian Mahogany

It is not a stretch to say that this has been a tumultuous week for the Boston College product. The left guard was held out of the Miami game for disciplinary reasons, with head coach Dan Campbell saying that it is on the lineman to respond.

The former Lions’ sixth-round pick responded with a strong game, as he and Penei Sewell had a massive push the entire game, leading to Gibbs’s massive 153 yards on the ground. On Gibbs’s first touchdown, Mahogany had moved the defensive tackle five yards left of his starting spot on the dive.

Mahogany earned the nod over Sewell in the winners category after the franchise tackle was whistled for a hold in the second half.

Losers

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson had a short day in Germany, with the star player getting injured following a sack of Drake Maye. The Michigan product’s sack celebration has faced some concerns in the past regarding how dangerous stress towards his knees is in his jump and landing.

That caught up to the EDGE on Sunday, with his landing instantly buckling his right knee and forcing him out of the game in subpar field conditions. It has been a point of criticism from fans in the past, and it was proven right, with the Lions suffering a humiliating injury in a celebration similar to what happened to Stephen Tulloch in 2014.

Postgame reports indicate that Hutchinson is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a significant knee injury.