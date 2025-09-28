Detroit Lions Week 4 Inactives List Revealed
The Detroit Lions have revealed their official list of inactive players, prior to their Week 4 home contest against the Cleveland Browns.
Among the players included on the list of players not suiting at Ford Field up is center Kingsley Eguakun, running back Sione Vaki, linebacker Zach Cunningham, defensive end Mekhi Wingo and defensive lineman Chris Smith.
For Detroit to continue their winning ways, their success winning battles in the trenches must continue.
Detroit's offensive line faces a stout test against a proven Browns defensive line. Detroit's defensive line must deal with a Browns offense that features a running back whose confidence is steadily growing.
Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week what he has seen the Browns' offense, since they acquired running back Quinshon Judkins.
“Yeah, well you can tell he’s getting better. I mean there were a couple of runs -- it took him a minute, but I think what you saw late in the game, he hit two back-to-back runs. One of them, there was an unblocked defender on the edge and he just made him miss and he took off for whatever, 16 yards and the next one was over 30, 38-yard run," Campbell expressed. "So, you can tell his confidence is growing, the O-line likes him over there and he is, he’s getting better and better.
"And I am sure they’re going to want to give him the ball and let him go. So, he’s a young, promising player in this League and he’s only going to get better too.”
With Vaki out, who could be kick returner?
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp will not have the services of running back Sione Vaki again this week, as he was ruled out due to a groin injury.
The team could again turn to Grant Stuard to return kicks against the Browns.
“We obviously got Vaki in that last game, so then we were able to slide Stuard up and let Stuard block. I’ve always said that we’re just trying to put the best 11 out there, and whatever that combination ends up being," said Fipp. "So, with Vaki, that helped us out. Those guys put the ball on the ground. I thought our kickoff return team did a great job in the last game. Every play was positive. A big challenge going into that game was those guys kicking the ball on the ground. I think maybe some of you guys saw that Philadelphia game where the Rams got the ball on the ground rolling around and never fielded it cleanly.
"They were getting tackled way back there. Baltimore did some of the same things going into the game. So, we wanted two guys who could definitely field those balls. That was kind of more their skillset. Two offensive players, so that factored into it a little bit."
Another player to monitor is wideout Kalif Raymond, who is a trusted member of the offense and has vast return experience.
"Vaki factored into it definitely a good chunk also. So, we’ll see who we have available this week and do the same thing. Kalif (Raymond) came in and ended up playing for us, which has kind of been our goal to keep him out of there, early on anyway," said Fipp. "He’s playing 30-plus snaps of offense and just trying to balance that. he’s our punt returner. But ultimately if we need him, we’ll play him.”