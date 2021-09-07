Detroit Lions Week 1 Projected Depth Chart

Here are the likely starting 11 on both sides of the football for the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

The Detroit Lions are going to feature a young team when they take the field against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite being the second youngest team in the NFL, head coach Dan Campbell likes what the young talent can bring to the organization.

"We won’t entirely know right now, but I do think the young guys that we’ve kept and that we want to give a chance here and help us, I think they’re cut the right way," Campbell said earlier this week. "I think these are guys that if some bad stuff happens, they’re going to come back stronger for it and they’re not going to get down in the dumps. They’re not going to get beat down. They’re not going to let it affect them. I think that in itself is huge because that’s how you just keep coming back the next week, come back better than you were the week before. As a team, we get that way. I do think coaching plays into that.”

Here is the likely Week 1 depth chart against the San Francisco 49ers.

Depth Chart

Quarterback: Jared Goff

Backup: David Blough

Running backs: D’Andre Swift

Backups: Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike,

Fullback: Jason Cabinda (FB)

Wide receivers: Tyrell Williams, Kalif Raymond

Backups: Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson, KhaDarel Hodge, Tom Kennedy

Tight ends: T.J. Hockenson

Backup: Darren Fells

Offensive line: Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell

Backups: Matt Nelson, Evan Brown, Logan Stenberg

Defensive tackle: Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams

Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, John Penisini, Kevin Strong

EDGE: Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara

Backups: Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant, Charles Harris

Linebackers: Jamie Collins Sr., Alex Anzalone

Backups: Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Anthony Pittman

Cornerback: Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye

Backups: A.J. Parker, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price, Jerry Jacobs

Safety: Tracy Walker, Will Harris

Backups: Dean Marlowe, C.J. Moore

Specialists: P Jack Fox, LS Scott Daly, K Austin Seibert