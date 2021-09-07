Detroit Lions Week 1 Projected Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are going to feature a young team when they take the field against the San Francisco 49ers.
Despite being the second youngest team in the NFL, head coach Dan Campbell likes what the young talent can bring to the organization.
"We won’t entirely know right now, but I do think the young guys that we’ve kept and that we want to give a chance here and help us, I think they’re cut the right way," Campbell said earlier this week. "I think these are guys that if some bad stuff happens, they’re going to come back stronger for it and they’re not going to get down in the dumps. They’re not going to get beat down. They’re not going to let it affect them. I think that in itself is huge because that’s how you just keep coming back the next week, come back better than you were the week before. As a team, we get that way. I do think coaching plays into that.”
Here is the likely Week 1 depth chart against the San Francisco 49ers.
Depth Chart
Quarterback: Jared Goff
Backup: David Blough
Running backs: D’Andre Swift
Backups: Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike,
Fullback: Jason Cabinda (FB)
Wide receivers: Tyrell Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson, KhaDarel Hodge, Tom Kennedy
Tight ends: T.J. Hockenson
Backup: Darren Fells
Offensive line: Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell
Backups: Matt Nelson, Evan Brown, Logan Stenberg
Defensive tackle: Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams
Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, John Penisini, Kevin Strong
EDGE: Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara
Backups: Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant, Charles Harris
Linebackers: Jamie Collins Sr., Alex Anzalone
Backups: Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Anthony Pittman
Cornerback: Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye
Backups: A.J. Parker, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price, Jerry Jacobs
Safety: Tracy Walker, Will Harris
Backups: Dean Marlowe, C.J. Moore
Specialists: P Jack Fox, LS Scott Daly, K Austin Seibert