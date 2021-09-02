New Lions Cornerback Jerry Jacobs Has 'Love' for Jeff Okudah

The Detroit Lions have decided to field one of the youngest secondaries in the entire National Football League.

Three undrafted rookie free agents have made the Lions' 2021 roster, including A.J. Parker, Bobby Price and Jerry Jacobs.

Jacobs, 23, was considered by many to be an underdog to make the team coming out of his first training camp.

During his collegiate career at Arkansas State and Arkansas, Jacobs recorded 70 tackles and four interceptions along with two forced fumbles and 10 passes defended.

After going undrafted, Jacobs signed with the team this past May and has quickly developed a strong bond with cornerback Jeff Okduah.

"Jerry is my young bull. I think we might be the same age, but he's still my young bull though," Okudah told reporters during training camp. "He's someone that I want to help bring along. I know as a rookie, a rookie cornerback, it's difficult. It's something I take personal, trying to help the rookie cornerbacks so that they can avoid some of the things I went through and make their path a little bit easier. It's already hard enough being a cornerback in this league."

Okudah congratulated his new teammate on social media after finding out about the accomplishment of one of his colleagues he has been mentoring.

After receiving confirmation that he made the Lions' roster, Jacobs appeared on the Detroit Lions Podcast to give his reaction to making the team and to explain further the bond he has developed with Okudah.

“The connection just clicked one day," Jacobs said.

"Someone was cooking, and he invited me over to chill and eat. The connection just clicked because we talked. His mom passed, and my mom passed and the hunger he seen in me, he was like, ‘I’m going to take you under my wing.' Even though he’s younger than me, I was like, ‘Yeah, man. I’m going to take it.’"

The Lions coaching staff will be counting on the development of several young players in the secondary during the retooling process, and the defensive backs room could not be better at the moment.

“Man, every time I hear that dude’s name, I don’t know, it’s love, bro," Jacobs said. "It’s nothing but love for him. He’s younger than me, too, but he feels like my big brother. So it’s crazy."

Jacobs added, “Just getting the knowledge, because when I first got here, I really went up to him because I used to watch him in college, I was like, ‘Bro, you’re really cold.’ The coach we’ve got right now has got him so elite now with everything. Man, you’re going to see. He’s going to have a great year coming up."

