Detroit Lions' Week 10 Inactives: Hockenson Active, Davis, Vaitai Inactive
John Maakaron
The Detroit Lions (3-5) are four-point home favorites against the Washington Football Team (2-6).
Detroit will be searching for its first victory at Ford Field since Oct. 27, 2019, when it was victorious over the New York Giants, 31-26.
It is expected that Detroit will need to rush the ball much more effectively than in weeks past, due to the solid pass defense spearheaded by Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia was asked his assessment of Detroit's run game heading into his team's Week 10 matchup.
“My background and Darrell Bevell’s too, we love to run the ball. Running the ball is great. It’s a great part of this game. Certainly, it’s something we want to do. We didn’t do it well a couple weeks ago. I thought we got back on track a little bit last week with it, and that’s where we have to continue to go. We’ve had some moving parts to the offensive line, too -- the O-line and the tight ends, the running backs. I have a lot of confidence in all of those guys (that) when they go out there, they’re going to be able to execute," Patricia said Friday.
Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:
WR Kenny Golladay
OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai
DT Nick Williams
LB Jarrad Davis
WR Jamal Agnew
QB David Blough
G Logan Stenberg
How to Watch
Where: Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)
When: Nov. 15, 1:00 p.m. EST
Television: Fox
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Aqib Talib
Betting Odds
- Lions -4
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
- Money line: Lions -189, Washington Football Team +160
More from SI All Lions:
3 Lions that Must Shine to Win against Washington Football Team
Predictions: Washington Football Team-Lions
A Loss at Home to Washington Could Seal Matt Patricia's Fate
5 Questions with Chris Russell of SI Washington Football
3 Midseason Takeaways from Lions' 2020 Season
5 Players Lions Should Target in 2021 NFL Draft
Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.