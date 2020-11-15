SI.com
Detroit Lions' Week 10 Inactives: Hockenson Active, Davis, Vaitai Inactive

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions (3-5) are four-point home favorites against the Washington Football Team (2-6). 

Detroit will be searching for its first victory at Ford Field since Oct. 27, 2019, when it was victorious over the New York Giants, 31-26.

It is expected that Detroit will need to rush the ball much more effectively than in weeks past, due to the solid pass defense spearheaded by Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia was asked his assessment of Detroit's run game heading into his team's Week 10 matchup.  

“My background and Darrell Bevell’s too, we love to run the ball. Running the ball is great. It’s a great part of this game. Certainly, it’s something we want to do. We didn’t do it well a couple weeks ago. I thought we got back on track a little bit last week with it, and that’s where we have to continue to go. We’ve had some moving parts to the offensive line, too --  the O-line and the tight ends, the running backs. I have a lot of confidence in all of those guys (that) when they go out there, they’re going to be able to execute," Patricia said Friday.

Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:

WR Kenny Golladay

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai 

DT Nick Williams

LB Jarrad Davis

WR Jamal Agnew

QB David Blough

G Logan Stenberg

How to Watch

Where: Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.) 

When: Nov. 15, 1:00 p.m. EST

Television: Fox

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Aqib Talib

Betting Odds

  • Lions -4
  • Over/Under: 46.5 points
  • Money line: Lions -189, Washington Football Team +160

