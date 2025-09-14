Predictions: Bears-Lions
The Lions are looking for redemption after falling in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Sunday's home opener will be the perfect opportunity for a bounce back, as there's plenty of storylines surrounding the matchup.
Detroit will host former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears, and at halftime defensive end Robert Porcher will be inducted into the Lions' 'Pride of the Lions.' With all of this in mind, Sunday is the perfect opportunity for the Lions to get things back on track.
I think that Caleb Williams' improvisational skills against Detroit's man coverage could be troublesome, but Kelvin Sheppard should be able to dial up some looks that keep the talented young quarterback off his game. I'm expecting a better showing from Detroit's offense, and a two-score win to get things back on track.
Lions 33, Bears 20
The Bears, with Ben Johnson leading the way, are certainly in better shape than they were a season ago, and should be much more competitive within the division. Chicago went just 1-5 in the NFC North last season, and didn't win a single game in the division until its Week 18 tilt with the Packers.
Yet, I don't believe the Lions are going to start off the season 0-2. I believe they're going to “Defend the Den” and get back to playing a winning brand of football Sunday.
Furthermore, I believe Detroit’s backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery bounces back in a big way and carries Dan Campbell’s squad to victory.
Lions 23, Bears 17
It certainly was an eye-opening game for the Detroit Lions in their 27-13 loss to Green Bay Packers last week.
Returning home to Ford Field should give Dan Campbell's squad the boost they need to execute well on both sides of the football.
Detroit's rushing attack must find ways to get into the second level and the offensive line hopefully can correct the communication issues to be able to execute and end drives with touchdowns.
Campbell will dial up the answers this week, as Goff connects with his receivers and the offense starts to resemble their old selves. Defensively, Aidan Hutchinson needs to get on the stat sheet and make some impactful, game-changing type plays, if the team is going to slow down the Bears' offense.
Lions 27, Bears 17
The Lions solve some Week 1 issues, but the lack of confirmed status for Taylor Decker is a concern. Overall, the Lions being able to execute in the red zone this week is the main difference.
Jared Goff finds Amon-Ra St. Brown for their first touchdown of the season to put the game away, and Jahmyr Gibbs gets his touches to finally break off some major runs.
The Chicago defense does not look like it has solved many of its issues, and Detroit exposes that with its personnel back from last season.
Lions 24, Bears 13