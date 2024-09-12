DJ Reader 'Had No Plans To Stop,' Eager to Debut
When Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader returns to action Sunday, it will be the culmination of a lengthy rehab process.
Reader detailed the rigorous journey of recovering from the second torn quadriceps he's suffered in his now nine-year career. Part of this included not being able to bend his leg for the first six weeks of rehab. He struggled to sleep for the first couple of weeks due to being in so much pain.
“It’s just a long process," Reader explained. "I wouldn’t say, no injuries are easy, but this is one of the tougher injuries because of how it works and where it happens in the rehab process of it. It’s a helluva process and at the beginning you never know if you’re gonna be the same or how it’s gonna be and you just kind of take it day by day. Here we are.”
Staying steadfast and diligent in his recovery process was pivotal for him to ultimately make it back.
Part of the struggle was not returning to a Cincinnati team that he had experienced success with over the previous four seasons. However, he landed in Detroit and joins a franchise with high expectations for what he can bring in 2024 and beyond.
"I've got a quote on my Twitter that says, 'Don't let them paint the picture you see in the mirror.' There's a lot that could be easily done, like you read all these articles about what people are saying," Reader said. "You go from a team that you felt like you helped build, now you feel like they don't want you anymore, necessarily. So there's a lot that goes through it. But I think being strong, staying through the process and I think the most rewarding feeling is walking through that fire and feeling good about yourself."
The difficulty of the rehab process ultimately wore on the veteran player, who explained that he understands why some decide to not return after suffering a similar injury.
"I see why a lot of guys don't really come back from it. It's just one of those injuries. You're fighting that wall every day," Reader explained. "I told somebody (Tuesday), we had an off-day, it's probably my first day getting to sleep in since December when I hurt it. I haven't been able to actually sleep past nine o'clock and actually enjoy my day without knowing I've got some form of rehab to do."
As tough as the physical strain of the rehabilitation process was, Reader explained that the difficulty from the mental perspective may have ultimately been more intense.
"I think the mental part is just not being able to do what you used to be able to do right off rip," Reader said. "You're starting to feel better and can't necessarily, you don't warm up the same. It takes a little bit longer. Everything's just a little bit more. But you know, you learn about it a lot about yourself in those times and about who you are. I kind of set out on this rehab process, had no plans to stop until I was back to where I felt good. And so that's just what it is. You've got to take it a day at a time and go out there and put your best foot forward every day."
Plans for return
Reader will be joining a talented defensive line group that features Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport and Levi Onwuzurike among others.
“It’ll be good. It’s a group of special players," Reader explained. I think our D-line room as a whole, a lot of special guys who do different things very well. I think it’ll be fun to be out there with everybody and just getting that first time it’s been with a healthy group.”
As the Lions prepared for their Week 1 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, Reader returned to practice. While this led some to believe that he would ultimately suit up in the regular season opener, the veteran was made inactive.
With the veteran sidelined, Detroit elected to sign Chris Smith to the active roster and elevate Kyle Peko from the practice squad. Smith was waived Monday, returning to the organization on the practice squad Wednesday, while Peko was inked to the active roster.
The decision for Reader to be inactive came from an overall lack of reps on the football field. He missed training camp, and had just recently returned to practice. This allowed for the team to treat the days leading up to the Rams game as a tune-up.
"I felt good. Felt like I could've played, just didn't have any football reps," Reader said. "I didn't get to go through that whole camp process where I'm actually leaning against people and it'd be an injustice to the defense if I go out there and can only play 10, 15 plays. I want to be able to play a good amount of plays and actually contribute. So that was really it."