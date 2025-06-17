Eight Lions Make Analyst's Top-100 List
The Detroit Lions' roster is viewed as one of the NFL's most complete heading into the 2025 season.
Coach Dan Campbell's team has several top talents at their respective positions. Last season, seven players were selected to the Pro Bowl with 11 more being named as alternates, while three players were First Team All-Pro honorees.
Heading into the upcoming season, the Lions retain a large majority of that talent. Six of the seven Pro Bowl selections are back, with Frank Ragnow's retirement signaling the only departures.
Ahead of 2025, the Lions had eight representatives in CBS Sports NFL analyst Pete Prisco's top-100 players list.
Leading the way was defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is back in action after suffering a season-ending leg injury last season. Prior to his injury, Hutchinson had recorded 7.5 sacks in five games and looks the part of one of the league's best defensive ends.
"Hutchinson was on his way to possibly being the Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 before suffering fractured tibia and fibula injuries in Week 6 against Dallas," Prisco wrote. "Hutchinson was a menace before the injury, already totaling 7.5 sacks before the injury."
The Lions had two other players in the top-50, as Penei Sewell (21) and Jahmyr Gibbs (32) were also featured in the top half of the list.
Sewell, a two-time First Team All-Pro, and Gibbs, one of the most dynamic backs in the league, are expected to be key forces in Detroit's offensive attack.
"Sewell is in the conversation for best right tackle in the league," Prisco penned. "He is good in both the run game and protecting for Jared Goff. He said he's getting stronger this year to improve. That's scary."
Wide reciever Amon-Ra St. Brown just missed the top 50, as he was ranked No. 58. He is coming off a second-straight All-Pro campaign in which he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the third-consecutive year.
Following St. Brown, the next-highest ranked player was safety Kerby Joseph. The Illinois product is coming off a season in which he led the league with nine interceptions. For his efforts, he was rewarded with a four-year, $86 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.
"Joseph led the league in picks last season with nine as he had his breakout season," Prisco explained. "That earned him All-Pro honors, and he's still just 24 years old."
Fellow safety Brian Branch was ranked just five spots lower at No. 65. Heading into his third NFL season, the Alabama product has proven himself as one of the most versatile defensive backs in the league.
After starting his rookie season as the team's nickel cornerback, Branch shifted to safety full time and showcased instant aptitude en route to another strong season.
"Branch settled in at safety last season. He is a good run player who also has the skills to cover," Prisco wrote. "He teams with Kerby Joseph to give the Lions the best safety combo in the league."
Rounding out the Lions' representatives on Prisco's list were quarterback Jared Goff and tight end Sam LaPorta. Goff is viewed as a darkhorse MVP candidate after being a finalist for the award last season.
LaPorta, meanwhile, finished his second season strong after a quiet start. When he's at full strength, he's an excellent target for Goff in crucial situations.
"His second-year numbers went down from his rookie season, but that's because of the emergence of Jameson Williams in the passing game," the analyst wrote. "LaPorta still had 60 catches, with seven for touchdowns, and remains a tough matchup for opposing defenses."