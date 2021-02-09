Detroit Lions Named Best Fit for Safety Marcus Williams

Read more on why the Detroit Lions were named the best fit for New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams.

Free-agent safety Marcus Williams is likely going to have plenty of suitors during free agency this offseason.

The New Orleans Saints are up against the salary cap, and will have several tough decisions to make ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Williams, 24, has been a starter in the Saints' secondary the past four seasons, and could be the odd man out.

He’s recorded 13 career interceptions, tying him with Mike McKenzie and Fred Thomas for 10th-most in franchise history.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN recently listed the top 50 NFL free agents and their best landing spots.

For the talented defensive back, Detroit was listed as the best fit at this point in his career.

According to ESPN, "New Lions coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn come from New Orleans, where they watched Williams intercept 13 passes and break up 30 more over four seasons. A defense in need of playmaking on the back end will explore signing the instinctual post safety. So will New Orleans. Players with his ball skills get paid."

While Detroit doesn't have the best salary-cap outlook, it is easy to see why Williams would be a prized target for the Lions' new coaching staff.

Aaron Glenn, now the Lions' defensive coordinator, was Williams’ first position coach in the NFL, and is quite familiar with his skill set.

While it's possible Williams may command more money and with a team not undergoing a complete rebuild, it is safe to assume Detroit will be inquiring about his services this offseason.

More from SI All Lions:

Kurt Warner Shares Concerns about Jared Goff

Detroit Lions Mock Draft 1.0

Jared Goff Was Not Just 'Throw-In' of Matthew Stafford Trade

Should Ndamukong Suh Return to Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers' Offer for Stafford Revealed

Is Penei Sewell an Option for Lions at No. 7 Overall?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.