Evaluating Lions' Offensive Positional Spending
The Detroit Lions have dedicated a large amount of resources to keeping one of the NFL's most explosive offenses intact.
Last offseason, general manager Brad Holmes and company agreed to hefty contract extensions with quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.
With the success of young players on that side of the ball, several more big contracts could be on the horizon.
Here's a breakdown of the Lions' spending on offense by position and where each group stacks up against the rest of the NFL. All values are courtesy of OverTheCap.com.
Overall offense: $148,673,455 (7th in NFL)
Quarterback: $36,319,735 (13th in NFL)
As is the case with many of the Lions' contracts, the first year of Goff's extension will be the lightest. In 2025, he will have a base salary of $18 million with a cap hit of $32.6 million. The following year, those numbers will balloon to $55 million in base salary and a cap hit of $69.6 million.
Goff's extension overall is for four years and $212 million, and he ranks seventh in the league amongst quarterbacks in terms of full contract value. In 2025, he will be the 12th-highest paid quarterback from a cap hit perspective.
Behind him, Hendon Hooker has a base salary of $1.03 million in the third year of his rookie deal. Veteran Kyle Allen signed a one-year deal with a base salary of $1.7 million, but only has $100,000 guaranteed.
Jake Fromm, who is back on a futures contract after a strong preseason showing earned him a part on the practice squad, rounds out the group with a one-year, $1.03 million deal that has no guaranteed money.
Running back: $14,239,866 (6th in NFL)
Note: Contract details for Craig Reynolds have not yet been filed by OverTheCap.
David Montgomery will make a base salary of $5.49 million and carry a cap hit of $8,280,833 in the final year of the original three-year deal he signed with Detroit prior to 2023. He signed a two-year extension last season, and thus will be under contract through 2027.
Jahmyr Gibbsexercise seems destined for a big payday at the conclusion of his rookie deal, but Detroit has two more years of his first contract before he's eligible for his fifth-year option and a contract extension. As a result, he's set to earn a base salary of $1.03 million as part of a fully guaranteed rookie deal.
Reynolds is back on a one-year deal with yet to be announced terms, while Sione Vaki enters the second year of his rookie contract with a salary of $960,000 and a cap hit of $1,092,177.
Wide receiver: $31,531,686 (10th in NFL)
The first year of St. Brown's new contract carries a base salary of $8.3 million and a cap hit of $13.91 million. Like others, his biggest salary and cap numbers will be the following two years when his cap hits will be $33.11 million and $28.98 million, respectively.
Kalif Raymond will have the second-highest cap hit of the group, as he will count for $6,376,471 against the cap in 2025. It's the final year of his two-year extension, and he does have a void year built into the contract for 2026.
One of the biggest questions for the future is regarding the future of wide receiver Jameson Williams. He's eligible for the fifth-year option as a 2022 first-round pick and, after a 1,000-yard season in 2024, could be another member of that draft class who earns a big payday.
Tim Patrick returns to Detroit on a one-year deal worth $1,255,000 in base salary, and his cap hit will be $2.55 million. Tom Kennedy is also back on a futures contract, and Antoine Green is also back in the fold after suffering a season-ending injury in the preseason.
Tight end: $5,210,636 (31st in NFL)
The Lions' biggest current commitment at the tight end position is to Brock Wright after they matched a three-year, $12 million offer sheet that he signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a restricted free agent. Wright has three void years tacked onto that deal, and his cap hit is $2,629,000.
Sam LaPorta is entering the third year of his rookie deal and will carry a cap hit of $2,581,636 in 2025. Because LaPorta was not a first-round pick, he has two years of team control remaining and the Lions do not have the ability to exercise a fifth-year option.
Offensive line: $61,371,532 (7th in NFL)
Penei Sewell inked a four-year contract extension prior to last season worth $112 million. In 2025, he'll have a base salary of $1.54 million with prorated signing and option bonuses of $3 million and $5 million, respectively.
Sewell's cap hit increases in the 2026 season to $28 million, and increases to $32 million and $34 million in the following two seasons. Taylor Decker is beginning a contract extension of his own, where he will make a maximum of $60 million over the next three seasons.
Decker will make $14.88 million in base salary in 2025 and carries one of the team's biggest cap hits at $23,098,000. However, the 2025 season is the only one in which he has a fully guaranteed salary.
Center Frank Ragnow has a base salary of $11.9 million in 2025, which will be the second-to-last year of his current contract. He also carries a cap hit of $14.05 million.
Graham Glasgow has a base salary of $5.5 million and a cap hit of $7,437,500 in 2025. Elsewhere, the Lions have multiple players on rookie contracts such as Christian Mahogany, Giovanni Manu and Colby Sorsdal are all at varying stages of their deals after being drafted within the last two seasons.
Top Lions 2025 offensive cap hits
- QB Jared Goff – $32,600,000
- OT Taylor Decker — $23,098,000
- C Frank Ragnow — $14,050,000
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — $13,910,000
- OT Penei Sewell — $9,540,000
- RB David Montgomery — $8,280,833
- OG Graham Glasgow — $7,437,500
- WR Kalif Raymond — $6,376,471
- WR Jameson Williams — $5,556,025
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs — $4,866,856