Lions Aaron Glenn Scheduled For Second Interview With Jets
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is scheduled to have an in-person, second interview with the New York Jets.
Now that the Lions have been officially eliminated from the postseason, NFL teams are free to speak with and hire members of Detroit's coaching staff. Glenn is also reportedly scheduled to have a second interview with the New Orleans Saints.
Glenn previously had a virtual interview with the Jets during the team's bye week, prior to the Divisional Round contest against the Washington Commanders.
Reports indicated that he will have the interview with the Jets on Tuesday and will also have a second, in-person interview with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday.
Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu indicated that teams who are considering hiring the former NFL defensive back are getting a passionate coach that players can easily relate to.
When asked by Lions OnSI Sunday what one thing said or a memory he would cherish forever, if Glenn departed, Melifonwu could not recall just one. He expressed the four years talking to his defensive coordinator would have a lasting legacy all throughout his career.
“I would say you’d be getting a passionate guy, a fiery guy. A great coach that wants to see players succeed. A player’s coach that you can literally call whenever, go into his office whenever, watch tape with him," said Melifonwu. "He’ll give you his insight on exactly what he’s thinking in this situation and he played, too, so I feel like it’s more, not respect, but a mutual — because he’s been in that position. So that’s what I would say.”
