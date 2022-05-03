AllLions: Evaluating Trade Offer for WR Deebo Samuel

More details have emerged regarding the Detroit Lions' trade offer for wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The Detroit Lions found their deep-threat wide receiver in Jameson Williams.

After being selected at No. 12, the speedy wideout is expected to give opposing defenses trouble when he fully returns from injury.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes explained to 97.1 The Ticket why the team decided to trade up for the former Crimson Tide wideout.

"Those guys that are going in the second round, there is a big-picture viewpoint with their contracts," Holmes explained. "Those guys are really players, then after year three or whatever it is, those guys want to get paid. Their contracts, those contracts are swelling at an alarming amount."

Holmes continued, "I would say it's good to have that fifth-year option on a guy like that, when you look at the totality of it. With Jameson, specifically, he was a guy where there was total buy-in, total conviction. I was just in love with him. I said, 'Look, this is a guy that we want to get, and I think he can be a game-changer for us.'"

Following the draft, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport revealed more information regarding the potential trade offer the Lions made for wideout Deebo Samuel.

According to Rapoport, the Lions offered a first-and-third-round pick in an attempt to secure the services of Samuel.

In the end, Detroit packaged together picks No. 32, 34, and 66 to the Vikings in exchange for picks No. 12 and 46.

Given how much value the Lions gained by trading with the Vikings and factoring in how much an extension for Samuel would cost the team, having the San Francisco 49ers turn down the trade offer was likely the best for both parties involved.

