Everyone Is Saying Troy Weaver Was Worse GM Than Lions Matt Millen
Fortunately for all supporters of the Detroit Pistons, the Troy Weaver era has mercifully come to an end.
Weaver's disastrous tenure running the Pistons reminded fans in Detroit of the failed era of former NFL linebacker and television broadcaster Matt Millen, whose eight-year tenure (2001-2008) as general manager of the Detroit Lions led to the worst eight-year record in the modern NFL history (31–84).
In four disappointing seasons in Mown, Weaver amassed an abysmal record of 74-244 (.233), which is the eighth-worst tenure in NBA history, according to Basketball Reference.
It would have been inconceivable four years ago that Weaver would end up with a worse winning percentage than Millen. After the news broke Weaver was let go, fans rejoiced and reflected on just how poor and irrelevant the Pistons have been the past four years.
Awful draft picks, a hyper-focus on adding reclamation projects and assembling a team that fit together as well as a round peg in a square hole doomed Weaver in Motown.
At least the Lions didn't bother to offer Millen a role as a scout when he was dismissed back in 2008.
Trajan Langon officially hired
The Pistons now turn to new President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon, who was officially announced as the team's next front office leader.
“It’s an honor for me to join the Detroit Pistons and I’m excited for the opportunity,” said Langdon in a released statement. “I have spent considerable time with Tom (Gores) over the past few weeks and am fully aligned with his expectations for the challenge ahead. The work starts immediately, and I appreciate Tom giving me the opportunity to build on the foundation that has been laid and help this team compete at the highest level. There is great tradition and history associated with this franchise. I’m excited to build on that for everyone associated with the organization and the passionate sports fans of Detroit.”
