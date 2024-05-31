All Lions

Lions OTA 5 Takeaways: Defense Not Backing Down

Latest Lone Wolves podcast examines revamped Lions defense being more aggressive.

In this story:

The Detroit Lions defense is approaching this offseason and organized team activities with a more aggressive mindset.

Reporters have been present for two voluntary practices recently, and the defense has been slightly ahead of the offense at this point of the offseason.

Aidan Hutchinson is seeking to take his game to the next level and the revamped secondary is poised to secure more interceptions and pass breakups than last season.

"I think they've heard and read all of the Detroit Lions offense press clippings -- that they're going to be great with Jared Goff, Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown," the latest Lone Wolves podcast discussed. "Now with all the new talent that is available on defense, I think they've taken it upon themselves to take it personally that, 'Hey, wait a minute, talk about us a little bit more. Let's go out there and play better and execute.' And I think they've taken it to the Lions offense over the course of the two practices that we've been able to see."

The latest Lone Wolves podcast explored the main takeaways from the second week of organized team activities.

Published
