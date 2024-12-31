Everything Jared Goff Said After Lions Beat 49ers
Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 40-34, on Monday Night Football.
On if he's playing at an elevated level:
“Yeah, I feel good. I feel like we’re all playing at an elevated level right now on offense. The last handful of weeks, even the Buffalo game that we lost, we were scoring a ton of points. We’ve been playing well for quite some time, and I feel like I’m just part of that.”
On how much pride the team takes in being undefeated on the road:
“A ton. I answered this on the field earlier, but like the us-against-everybody mentality, how tight this group is, how close we are, that comes out in full force on the road. Our culture, how prideful we are and what we want to do. Our fans have shown up to road games and have made a difference. They’ve made it feel like semi-home games and that’s important.”
On the team's mentality to not rest starters in Monday's game:
“I put that to bed pretty early on in the week. No matter what was going to happen, we were going to go. I’m sure that’s tough for him, but I think that’s the only way we know. It’s just go and find a way to win. The team we were playing, San Francisco, this is what ended our season last year. There were a lot of guys on this team that were here last year and wanted to get one back on them, even though in a lot of ways it was meaningless for them and meaningless for us. But they were prideful out there, too. They were trying to beat us as well. It was a fun game.”
On how many friends and family he had at the game:
“A lot. I have no idea how many, but a lot.”
On the fans chanting his name against the team he grew up rooting for:
“Pretty surreal. Our fans have been unbelievable all year on road games. It’s truly remarkable what they’ve done. It’s loud on third down sometimes for the offense and it’s pretty cool. It’s very cool for me being home in front of my family and friends and having an experience like that.”
On playing quarterback in an offense with four players over 1,000 all-purpose yards:
“It’s really cool. The four I’m sure is David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, right? And Sam LaPorta is as good as it gets at tight end. And Tim Patrick has done a helluva job too. We’ve got a good group and a very unselfish group, which is the best part of it. Those guys want to see each other succeed. They just want to win. To do something like that is very cool. We’re proud of that.”
On what the 49ers game does for the team in preparing for the Vikings:
“A game like today? Another W? I don’t know. If there’s something to be said for keeping a winning streak going. You don’t want to lose a game and have to restart that winning streak. I think there’s something to be said for that. Certainly the Vikings are on a winning streak and so are we now at this point, two or three games now. I think that’s what’s important about winning this game. I don’t believe it’s hard. I don’t know what’s hard about the week, but yeah, we’re good.”
On if it's harder to restart after two weeks off:
“I guess so. I don’t know. If we’re able to get the Bye week, we’d be pretty happy about that, so I don’t know. There’s give-and-take to it. There’s some validity to having some time off. It can be bad for teams. I don’t believe it’d be bad for us. There’s pros and cons. I’m sorry, I don’t have a better answer.”
On what makes the team so successful on third and fourth downs:
“Detail, pass protection and our guys getting open and making plays. We had a couple, one or two fourth down touchdowns in the Red Zone and failed on one of them. We made some plays all night. We got guys open. It was fun.”