Studs and Duds: Jared Goff Delivers MVP-Caliber Performance
The Detroit Lions' offensive effort was exceptional, and the defense found a groove in the second half.
After trailing by eight heading into the locker room, the Lions outscored the San Francisco 49ers 27-13 after halftime en route to a 40-34 triumph. It's the Lions' 14th win of the season, and gives the team momentum heading into a regular season finale against Minnesota with the NFC North crown and the No. 1 seed in the postseason on the line.
Here are studs and duds from the Lions' win over the 49ers on Monday.
STUD: QB Jared Goff
Goff was exceptional for the Lions on Monday, piloting the offense to 40 points and scoring on every drive but one that ended with a turnover on downs inside the 10-yard line and two others that ended with kneel-downs.
He was surgical, completing 26-of-34 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns. He made several key throws, including three third-down conversions on their first drive of the second half. One of those throws was a perfectly placed ball up the sideline to Allen Robinson.
The veteran passer threaded the needle to Sam LaPorta for a touchdown to conclude that drive, then gave the team the lead when he connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown on a fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line.
DUD: LB Ben Niemann
The Lions' linebacking corps was exploited in the first half, as the 49ers' offense was dominant over the middle of the field. Niemann was targeted on a pass to Ricky Pearsall that went for 39 yards, and another earlier in the game that went for 13 yards to Chris Conley.
STUD: WR Jameson Williams
Williams' fast start to the game propelled the offense early. The Alabama product scored the team's first two touchdowns of the game, including a 3-yard run and a 42-yard hook-and-ladder on a pitch from Amon-Ra St. Brown.
The third-year wideout inched closer to 1,000 yards on the season with five catches for 77 yards, leaving him 33 yards shy of the landmark. He continues to become more and more reliable within the offense, and has become a primary target at all levels while leaving no doubt about his ability as one of the fastest players in the league.
DUD: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Like Niemann, Reeves-Maybin was on the wrong end of multiple big plays. He missed a tackle in the backfield on a swing pass in the first quarter, then was targeted on a wheel route that went for 40 yards to running back Isaac Guerendo.
In the first half, Brock Purdy threw for 200 yards and the 49ers' offense dominated. It was a rough showing in the first two quarters, but the defense was able to buckle down and get enough stops to secure the win.
STUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Without David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs has embraced the lead running back role. On Monday, he totaled 163 yards on 22 touches. He was a force from the opening snap, racing to 60 yards on his first six touches.
Though the momentum of the run game eventually slowed down, Gibbs continued to find ways to contribute. The dam burst late in the game, when he iced the game with a 30-yard touchdown with under three minutes to play.
With his performance Monday, Gibbs has surpassed 1,200 rushing yards in his second NFL campaign.
DUD: CB Terrion Arnold
As the de facto top cornerback with Carlton Davis out, Arnold struggled to contain Ricky Pearsall on Monday. The rookie was beaten deep for a big gain early, as Brock Purdy hit Pearsall for a big gain to set up a second quarter touchdown. Pearsall finished with eight catches for 141 yards and a score.
Arnold left the game briefly in the third quarter but returned. After being limited in practice throughout the week with an illness, the rookie was exposed at points in Monday's game.
STUD: S Kerby Joseph
With the Lions reeling defensively, Joseph stepped up and made two massive plays. Detroit prides itself on being able to help the offense by getting takeaways defensively, and Joseph picked off two passes to take sole possession of the top spot on the NFL leaderboards.
Both of Joseph's interceptions came after luck had gone against the Lions. His first came one play after Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference, while the second came the play after Branch was whistled for unnecessary roughness.
The Illinois product also added six tackles to his tally.
DUD: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Muhammad was flagged for defensive holding on George Kittle early in the game. He was part of a defensive line effort that struggled to get to Purdy in the first half and did not record a sack until the fourth quarter when Myles Adams got home.
The veteran defensive end did not record a tackle. Fellow edge rusher Za'Darius Smith had one quarterback hit but also did not record a tackle.
STUD: TE Sam LaPorta
LaPorta came up big in clutch situations for the Lions, particularly in the second half. He hauled in a touchdown on third down to open the third quarter scoring, then added a fourth-down conversion that helped set up a Jake Bates field goal.
In total, LaPorta had six catches for 64 yards. He also helped spring Williams on his touchdown run by blocking two separate 49ers defenders in the red zone to seal the run lane.