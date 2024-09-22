73 Percent of NFL Experts Predict Lions Beat Cardinals
The Detroit Lions are currently three-point betting favorites ahead of their Week 3 contest on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 73 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to defeat the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Detroit's offense is seeking to execute better offensively, most notably rushing the football far more effectively than against the Buccaneers.
"We either had a three-yard, a zero-yard, a minus-four-yard gain, or a holding for minus-10, and we were going backwards more than we were going forwards in terms of the run game," said Ben Johnson. "So, something that we’ve leaned heavily on there in the past down in the red area and it wasn’t clicking quite the same last week for whatever reason."
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown provided his insights on a Cardinals team that soundly defeated the Los Angeles Rams last week.
"Yeah, they're a good team. They're a good defense," St. Brown said. "They play with a lot of energy, a lot of effort. That's something you can never discount as an offense when you look at a defense. When they play with energy and effort, that beats a lot of things schematically and stuff like that. They're out there flying around. They're a good defense. It's gonna be a tough challenge for us but our guys, I think they're excited."
Additional reading
1.) Predictions: Lions-Cardinals
2.) Terrion Arnold Fined For Facemask Penalty
3.) Lions Elevate Two Wide Receivers From Practice Squad