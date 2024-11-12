Film Review: What Went Wrong With Jared Goff Against Texans
The Detroit Lions found a way to defeat the Houston Texans despite five interceptions from quarterback Jared Goff.
While Goff had the most turnovers he's had in a single game in his career, coach Dan Campbell came to his defense and explained that the mistakes were a product of going where he needed to go with the ball.
“None. Everyone’s gonna think we’re crazy. You’re gonna think I’m crazy. Any time you have five interceptions — I’m telling you, he didn’t play a bad game," Campbell told the Lions flagship radio station. "He played a pretty good game. There’s really not one of those, I guess there’s maybe one, he’s going where we’re telling him to go with the ball. And he’s putting it where we’re telling him to put it, and then there’s a couple of these that get batted.
The veteran passer had been on a tear as of late, as he hadn't thrown an interception since Week 3. Moving forward, it's expected that Sunday night's performance will be more of an anomaly than a troubling sign.
“He’s doing exactly what we’re asking him to do," Campbell said. "So I’m not worried at all, I thought he played pretty good. Dude, that’s the nature of this game sometimes. The ball doesn’t bounce your way and you just hang in there. Defense, we need a couple of takeaways and keep giving us the ball back, which our defense did, and we’ll work our way out of it.”
Here's a look at Goff's five interceptions and what went wrong for the offense as a collective unit.
First interception
In the Lions' only loss of the season, Goff threw two interceptions including one on their first drive that led to a Buccaneers' score. Here, he was once again picked off on the first drive after converting the first third down of the game.
This is partly an impressive play by Houston Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre, and partly a very poor decision by Goff. Upon taking the snap, the passer telegraphs where he's going with the ball. With Pitre already walked up in press coverage, he's able to get into the backfield and make a play on the pass.
However, with Pitre blitzing, St. Brown could've simply replaced where the Houston defender was aligned for an easy completion. He's running his route to help clear out room for Gibbs, but the pass attempt is unsuccessful as Pitre ready it the whole way.
Second interception
This was a solid rush call from the Houston defensive staff, as the Texans needed only four to get Goff moving around in the pocket. The veteran was masterful against one of the best defensive coordinators and blitzers in the league in Brian Flores, so here Houston schemes up a rush with four and tries to make it more difficult for Goff to diagnose the coverage.
Surprisingly, the player who gets beat off the line of scrimmage is right tackle Penei Sewell. Goff is able to step up in the pocket briefly, but his window to throw quickly closes and the ball is deflected into the air.
Because the ball never hit the ground, it would've been a turnover no matter what the ruling. Ultimately, it was ruled an interception.
As for Goff's receivers, Jameson Williams had a post route, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had a corner-post. Williams' route caught the eyes of the safety position, so St. Brown appeared to have leverage on the safety in the middle of the field for a potential deep ball.
Meanwhile, Detroit also had two in the flat with running back David Montgomery and swing tackle Jamarco Jones, who came in motion before the snap.
Third interception
Of the five interceptions, this is the least of concern given the situation. With the Lions trailing 23-7 late in the first half, Detroit tried to make something happen offensively after a late Houston touchdown.
As a result, Goff dialed up a Hail Mary on the final play of the half. Offensive tackle Dan Skipper is beat around the edge despite the Texans sending just three rushers, and with so many Texans in coverage it makes for a tough situation for the veteran passer.
Given the situation, this is a throw that Goff can shrug off, as he was attempting to create a big play to help the Lions claw out of their largest deficit of the season.
Fourth interception
Coming out of the locker room, the Lions' defense wasted no time getting the offense back on the field with the first of two Carlton Davis interceptions. After the diving play, Detroit's offense had its best starting field position of the game looking to cut into the Houston lead.
However, the Lions would ultimately give it right back to the Texans on Goff's fourth interception of the night.
Houston gets pressure with four, giving them seven deep in coverage. With two linebackers dedicated to Amon-Ra St. Brown's short route and the safety helping on Jameson Williams, Goff has Sam LaPorta 1-on-1 on a timing route.
Goff does a good job of getting the ball out on time, but it's just a hair ahead of LaPorta and into the hands of Kamari Lassiter.
Fifth interception
Goff's final interception comes in the third quarter when he takes a shot for Jameson Williams. After previously cutting into the lead, the Lions are moving with the hopes of pulling within a score.
The Lions are looking to zip the ball downfield toward Williams, who appears to have some leverage on the safety. However, the ball ends up a little high and away of the intended target and winds up being intercepted.
Williams is running a corner route, and the ball looks like it needs to be put closer to the sideline. However, Goff tries to lead Williams upfield and is intercepted as a result.