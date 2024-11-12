Dan Campbell Slips in Gem During Interview: 'We've Got 11 Games Left'
The Detroit Lions have put them in a sterling position to clinch a top seed in the NFC through their first nine games of the 2024 season.
After suffering a heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game last season, Campbell and his team set their sights on getting back to that stage, and playing that game at home, in 2024.
With the season going mostly to plan in their favor so far, Campbell is not losing sight of the ultimate goal. However, he noted during his weekly interview with Lions flagship radio that the team's current focus is on setting themselves up with home-field advantage come playoff time.
"Our guys know that. That was one of the things I talked about in training camp because you've got to work backwards," Campbell said. "I've said it before, you can't just keep saying the endgame is the endgame, we all know that. Now, what do you got to do? You've got to win your division, and you want to be the one. That's kind of where it goes, and so that whole focus is the division and getting that one seed, because your odds go up, that only helps you."
While the ideal situation would be to earn the top seed, if adversity strikes Campbell and his team would have no trouble adjusting.
"Doesn't mean you can't go all the way if it's not that, that's fine, you take it as it comes," Campbell explained. "But that's what we're shooting for, and ultimately that means you've got to play each week and give it your full attention, doesn't matter who you're playing."
MORE: Everything Dan Campbell Said After Lions Beat Texans
Campbell also factored in extra games when talking about the newly acquired defensive end Za'Darius Smith. The Lions gave Smith two days off and did not suit him up for Sunday's game against Houston.
The coach explained that the team is planning on 11 more games, with eight remaining on the regular season schedule. As a result, he is mapping out a playoff path in which the Lions would earn the one seed and win Divisional and Championship Round games in order to appear in the Super Bowl.
"We've got 11 games left here and we're gonna need him for every one of those," Campbell said of Smith. "Every time we get closer to the end, they get more critical. I just felt like it was the right thing to do, and then yes, I'm excited to get him going. I think he's gonna be an excellent addition for us. I think he brings a complimentary piece for us and our d-line and I'm excited to see him play for us."
Halftime adjustments
Campbell did his best fortune teller impression in Sunday's game, as his halftime television interview focused on generating takeaways aired right as Carlton Davis secured the first of his two interceptions in Sunday's game.
With the Lions trailing 23-7, their biggest deficit of the season, there was plenty of adversity clouding them. However, they stayed true to their gritty culture and found a way to come back and win despite Jared Goff throwing five interceptions and Houston scoring on every first half drives.
"I think we just talked about what we could do better. I think the coaches hit 'em well, there's a couple things that we made a couple of adjustments," Campbell said. "But I just wanted to see us switch the intensity a little bit, particularly offensively, let's take it to them a little bit. And that was really the gist of it, just clean a couple things up.
"Nobody was frazzled, there's always gonna be some frustration with those things, but that doesn't put us in a bad way," Campbell continued. "We handle adversity pretty well here. We knew we would get out of it, it's a matter of time, and so let's worry about the next play in front of us. Give that play your full attention and your full effort."