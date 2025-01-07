Film Review: How Lions Shut Down Vikings in Red Zone
The Detroit Lions' defense has been much maligned for its recent struggles. However, when the lights were the brightest, the group showed up in a big way.
With an excellent game plan and several big performances, the Lions kept the high-powered Vikings out of the end zone for the entirety of the Week 18 game. Minnesota was held to three field goals, while Detroit scored 21 unanswered points to win 31-9.
A big area of success for Detroit was the red zone, where the defense forced two field goals and two turnovers on downs in the Vikings' four trips inside the 20-yard line. The Lions used different pressure packages to put heat on Sam Darnold, and the coverage was sound despite some difficult concepts to keep the Vikings out of the end zone.
Here's a look at how the Lions stifled the Vikings in the red zone, leading to their win on Sunday night.
Second-and-goal, Detroit 3-yard line
After a short run by Cam Akers on first down, the Vikings are facing second-and-goal and trailing 7-0. It's early second quarter, and the Lions had taken an early lead on a 25-yard touchdown run by Jahmyr Gibbs.
The Vikings set up in a unique formation, as Justin Jefferson is lined up in the backfield. The talented wideout sliding into the backfield in an effort to create an advantage, and he's lined up against a linebacker.
Minnesota runs wide receivers across the middle in an effort to create mix-ups in Detroit's defense, as the pick-style routes often lead to a receiver coming open. Jefferson, meanwhile, is running toward the pylon with Alex Anzalone in coverage.
The Lions are able to get pressure with four rushers, as Josh Paschal is able to collapse the pocket. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has a small window to try to get the ball to Jefferson early, but Paschal's rush interrupts that timing. Darnold is force to scramble to avoid a sack and throws the ball away.
Fourth-and-goal, Detroit 3-yard line
After another incompletion, the Vikings elect to go for it on fourth-and-goal. They line up in a bunch formation before sending Justin Jefferson in motion across the formation.
On the snap, Jalen Nailor runs a deeper in route, drawing contact from Brian Branch. With the way the Lions are aligned, this puts Terrion Arnold at a disadvantage with Jordan Addison running a speed-out route. As Darnold finishes his quick drop, Addison is wide open.
Darnold holds onto the ball, and after a quick look to his right he turns his eyes to Jefferson. Amik Robertson is locked onto Jefferson, and the two are both being physical with each other. Jefferson gains a small advantage by turning outside, but Darnold misses the throw high and outside to end the drive.
First-and-goal, Detroit 7-yard line
Shortly after the turnover on downs, the momentum of the game changes again as Jared Goff has a screen pass tipped and picked off. Ivan Pace returns it inside the 10-yard line, and the Vikings are in business.
On first-and-goal, the Vikings line up in empty, meaning Darnold is alone in the backfield, with bunch trips to the right. They run a mesh concept over the middle of the field, with two from the right running shallow crossing routes and Aaron Jones doing the same in the opposite direction.
Alex Anzalone does a great job of staying with Jones on his route. Had Anzalone not been in stride with the running back, the amount of open space in Jones' direction suggests that this would've been an easy score.
With Jones taken away, Darnold tries to force a throw to Jefferson. Amik Robertson makes a solid play and nearly comes down with an interception.
Third-and-goal, Detroit 7-yard line
Now facing a third-and-goal, the Vikings are facing a critical opportunity. After failing to record points on their first trip to the red zone, there's an urgency to get points. The Lions are in man-to-man coverage, and the Vikings' route concept is well-designed to beat it.
T.J. Hockenson runs an in-breaking route and Justin Jefferson has a vertical route, while Jordan Addison has a whip route from the slot that is designed to be open with Jefferson taking away the help on that side of the field.
Amik Robertson bites on the whip route, which gives Jefferson separation heading toward the back corner of the end zone. However, Detroit blitzes here and Brian Branch comes free right at Darnold.
Because he's pressured, Darnold misses high intended for a wide open Jefferson and the Vikings are forced to kick a field goal.
Third-and-goal, Detroit 2-yard line
The Vikings' third trip to the end zone ended with another field goal to make it 7-6. Detroit added a field goal before halftime to make it 10-6, with the Vikings getting the ball out of the break.
After a 58-yard run by Cam Akers, the Vikings once again get inside the 5-yard line with an opportunity to take the lead. Akers was stuffed on first down, and Darnold hit Aaron Jones for three yards to set up third-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
Minnesota has two tight ends on the field along with Justin Jefferson wide left and C.J. Ham wide to the right. Once again, they run a mesh concept in the middle of the field and send Josh Oliver, the tight end who was motioned from left to right, into the flat on the right side.
The Lions do a good job with communication to make sure everyone is accounted for, and they're able to get pressure on Darnold. This disrupts the timing of the play, and the passer is forced to roll out to his left and throw the ball away.
Fourth-and-goal, Detroit 2-yard line
The Vikings elect to go for it on their final trip to the red zone. Trailing 10-6, it's an opportunity to take the lead in a game where they had the momentum to start the second half. There's trips to the right, with Jefferson singled up to the left side of the formation.
The Lions send five on the snap. While Alex Anzalone and Kerby Joseph bracket T.J. Hockenson, and Jack Campbell and Amik Robertson leverage Jefferson, Jordan Addison once again is open early in the route. Jalen Nailor clears out by running an oute, and Addison slips underneath with leverage on Terrion Arnold.
Darnold holds onto the ball and turns his eyes to the left. Robertson has Jefferson covered, but Hockenson does have a little space for Darnold to put the ball. Again, he holds on to it and is forced to move when a rusher gets free.
Darnold has Nailor open for a split-second, but it's a tough throw as he's scrambling to his right. He is forced to throw the ball to a lunging Addison, and Arnold steps in front of it to make a massive play and force a turnover on downs.