First Take Barry Sanders Botch Is Going Viral
A mistake made live on air during a recent ESPN show involving the Detroit Lions is making waves across social media.
During a recent episode of 'First Take,' host Monica McNutt was having a conversation with co-host Stephan A. Smith and guest Druski, a popular comedian.
Druski was sporting a Barry Sanders Lions jersey, wearing it backwards to show the last name across his chest. However McNutt mistakenly stated that the jersey was connected to Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Rather than acknowledge the Hall of Fame running back that played 10 seasons for the Lions, McNutt made a correlation with the recently drafted Browns passer.
"Obviously, the jersey, so let's get into it," McNutt said. "This ties to one Shedeur Sanders."
Upon hearing this, the comedian looked down and straightened his jersey in confusion.
"No, no, no," Druski said. "This is Barry Sanders."
The Browns drafted Sanders in the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL draft, ending what many viewed as a surprising draft slide. Predicted by many analysts to be a first-round pick and one of the first quarterbacks taken, Sanders fell into the third day of the draft and was the second quarterback drafted by the Browns.
Cleveland drafted Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon in the third-round, then added Sanders in the fifth. Sanders had a strong preseason debut, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-23 passing.
Sanders played 10 years for Detroit, putting together a historic career. Drafted third overall out of Oklahoma State in the 1989 NFL draft, Sanders earned Pro Bowl honors in all 10 seasons and All-Pro honors in six seasons. He split the 1997 NFL MVP award with Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.
The running back's legendary career came to a shocking end when he announced his surprise retirement prior to the start of the 1999 season. He finished with 15,269 rushing yards and 99 rushing touchdowns in his decade-long career.
Detroit's all-time leading rusher was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2004 class, as he was a first-ballot selection.
Sanders and the organization weren't on the best of terms for some time following his retirement, but the relationship has been repaired as of late. The team unveiled a statue of him prior to the 2023 regular season home opener, and Sanders is a frequent guest of games and training camp practices.