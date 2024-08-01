Five Lions Listed in NFL Top 100, Ragnow Snubbed
Five Detroit Lions were ranked among the top 100 players in the NFL, as released by the league.
Offensive tackle Penei Sewell was the highest-rated of the bunch, coming in as the 22nd best player. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was one spot below him as the 23rd ranked player.
Two other Lions, Aidan Hutchinson (47) and Jared Goff (48) cracked the top-50. Tight end Sam LaPorta rounded out the list as the 80th-ranked player.
As a team, the Lions enjoyed plenty of success in 2023. After a surprising hot streak to end the previous season, they made good on high preseason expectations. They punctuated last season with a NFC North title and two playoff wins before the season came to an end in the NFC Championship game with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
St. Brown and Sewell were both named first-team All-Pro last season after strong campaigns. Sewell continued the dominant start to his career, while St. Brown surpassed 1,500 receiving yards for the first time. This offseason, ahead of the fourth years of their careers, both received hefty contract extensions to remain with the organization.
Hutchinson had 11.5 sacks in 2023, including five over the last two games. Goff, meanwhile, threw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.
The biggest snub on the Lions' roster was center Frank Ragnow, who was not named in the top-100 despite being a second-team All-Pro selection at the center position. With the retirement of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Ragnow has a strong case to be the best at his position in the game.
One of the more surprising outcomes of the list was the revelation of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranked 14 spots ahead of Goff. Love recently signed a contract to tie him for the highest-paid player after just one season as a starter.
Additionally, LaPorta was the lone Lions rookie to make the list despite strong debut campaigns from running back Jahmyr Gibbs and defensive back Brian Branch.