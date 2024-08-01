Updated Lions Offensive Depth Chart Projection
As the Detroit Lions near the end of the second week of training camp, there are position battles taking shape.
With the first preseason game drawing close, the Lions are working on identifying which players can be reliable within their scheme. As the competitions heat up, there's sure to be movement within the depth chart. However, things are far from set in stone.
Here's a look at how the Lions' offensive depth chart could look when the Lions begin preseason play next week.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Nate Sudfeld
Reserve: Hendon Hooker
With Dan Campbell revealing that many of the starters, including Jared Goff, the preseason will offer plenty of clarity surrounding Detroit's backup situation. Hendon Hooker has been inconsistent but has plenty of potential, and the preseason will be his first chance to log NFL action.
However, Hooker hasn't done enough in practice this point to separate himself from Sudfeld as the backup. This could certainly change, and the preseason offers a prime opportunity for Hooker to claim the job, but the Lions have been open about the fact that they want the backup to be someone they trust to come in and lead the offense.
Right now, Sudfeld's veteran presence offers more stability. Seeing Hooker get in game action and run the offense through joint practices and the preseason opener will be very telling.
Running back
Starter: David Montgomery
Backup: Jahmyr Gibbs
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Zonovan Knight, Jermar Jefferson, Jake Funk
As it stands, it looks as though the Lions will carry four running backs into the regular season. Reynolds is not relenting from his role as the third running back, and Vaki's potential is too high to leave him off the roster.
With that, Knight is probably the closest to pushing Reynolds as it currently stands. However, Jefferson has been with the organization for four years and could make a compelling case, while Funk is held in high regards with his background with Scottie Montgomery.
Regardless, all the depth options will need strong preseasons to make a case for to make the roster.
Wide receivers
Starter: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Daurice Fountain, Antoine Green
Reserves: Kaden Davis, Maurice Alexander, Tre'Quan Smith, Isaiah Williams, Jalon Calhoun, Tom Kennedy
There's plenty of competition at this position from the third spot on down. Ultimately, the Lions could go in multiple directions based on how many players they decide to keep. St. Brown, Williams, Raymond and Peoples-Jones are presumably safe as it stands.
However, Fountain and Davis have made compelling cases with consistent performance. Fountain bounced back strongly after a tough day Monday, while Davis has been steady. Green needs to show more, while Alexander and Smith are also intriguing back-end options.
Ultimately, this competition will likely last the duration of camp. Perhaps no area benefits more from the starters being out, as there will be plenty of targets for players looking to prove their mettle.
Tight ends
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: Parker Hesse, James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra, Sean McKeon
Another position where the top two spots are likely locked in. The third spot will be tightly contested though. Sean McKeon had a strong start, but Parker Hesse appears to have taken the lead since the shoulder pads have come on.
Hesse is a block-first tight end, so his ascent as the physicality increased is hardly surprising. Ultimately, this could come down to if one of the other options offers more as a receiver than Hesse does as a blocker.
With the Lions' identity being based around the run, Hesse's physicality may provide the deciding factor. All three other options have their strenghs, though, so this battle will be tightly contested.
Offensive tackle
Starters: Taylor Decker (left), Penei Sewell (right)
Backups: Dan Skipper, Colby Sorsdal
Reserves: Giovanni Manu, Connor Galvin
When four starters got the day off Wednesday, Skipper was the right tackle and Sewell slid over to left. Meanwhile, Sorsdal was not part of the replacement line. This could be because Sorsdal is being cross trained with the intention of playing both guard and tackle.
With the additions of Ike Boettger and Jake Burton, the Lions have stockpiled guard depth. As a result, Sorsdal could see time at tackle while also providing depth at guard. With Manu needing time to develop, having options at tackle will be paramount.
Offensive guard
Starters: Graham Glasgow (left), Kevin Zeitler (right)
Backups: Ike Boettger, Kayode Awosika
Reserve: Jake Burton, Christian Mahogany (NFI)
The Lions got thinner for a moment at guard when Netane Muti suffered an injury Tuesday, but the team quickly added a piece in Jake Burton. Boettger is also intriguing as a veteran who has starting experience during his time with the Buffalo Bills.
With Mahogany on NFI currently, the Lions will need to get the most out of their guard depth. Mahogany faces an uphill climb to get acclimated when he returns from illness.
Center
Starter: Frank Ragnow
Backup: Michael Niese
Reserves: Kingsley Eguakun, Bryan Hudson, Duke Clemens
Ragnow is among the best centers in the league, which should give the Lions plenty of comfort. Niese has also emerged as the backup amidst a competition with a trio of undrafted free agents.
All three UDFAs will likely get a chance to show off their skills in the preseason. However, with limited depth elsewhere, the Lions could try to shuffle their options around depending on positional capabilities.