Sam LaPorta Explores How Detroit Lions Offense Can Still Improve

Detroit Lions offense trying to reach new heights in 2024.

The Detroit Lions' offense is expected to execute at a very high level heading into the 2024 season.

Quarterback Jared Goff has been surrounded with an elite offensive line, along with young weapons at key positions, including tight end Sam LaPorta.

After a record-breaking rookie season, the former second-round pick is seeking to top what he accomplished in his inaugural NFL campaign in Motown.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio Wednesday, the talented tight end shared how Ben Johnson's offense can still improve, despite the recent success the unit has had moving the football and scoring points.

“A big point of emphasis from our head coach this year is it takes more. We had a great stepping stone last year, we’re trying to take that a little bit higher this year. Can we have less turnovers? Can we run the ball more efficiently? More effectively? Can we complete more of those downfield shots? The turnovers," said LaPorta. "Of course, we had a great year last year, we’re proud of what we did but it’s 2024 and we’re trying to build a little bit more on this offense and see what we can do this year.”

His rookie season, the former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end saw a variety of different coverages from opposing defenses.

"I think early on I saw a variety of coverages and whatnot. Ben Johnson does such a great job of scheming up our offense to get guys in situations and spaces that may not look similar to the defense," LaPorta explained. "It’s fantastic that I have a quarterback that can deliver the ball on time and accurately and of course there’s guys besides me like Amon-Ra (St. Brown) and Jamo (Jameson Williams) and Kalif (Raymond) and Brock (Wright). Those guys are helping me get open as well because they take eyes off of me down the field.”

