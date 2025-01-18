Five Lions to Watch Against Commanders
Playoff football has returned to Detroit.
The Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders in a primetime battle Saturday night, with the winner moving on the NFC Championship game. For Detroit, it's an opportunity to get back to the stage they reached last year and avenge the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Here are five Lions to watch as they take on the Commanders Saturday night.
OL Christian Mahogany
With Kevin Zeitler out, all indications are that the 2024 sixth-round pick will make his second-career start on Saturday. He impressed in his first outing, the team's Week 16 win over the Chicago Bears. Getting a chance on this stage will be a massive opportunity for Mahogany early in his career.
The Boston College product has come a long way since being drafted on Day Three. He missed a number of games on the Non-Football Illness list due to mono, but was eventually activated. After beating out Kayode Awosika for the backup job, he now finds himself with an opportunity to help prove himself as a member of this offensive line for the future.
DE Za'Darius Smith
Washington has one of the league's best young and mobile quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels. The consensus favorite for Rookie of the Year has the ability to get outside the pocket and cause havoc for the Lions' defense, who will play plenty of man coverage in the secondary.
Because of Daniels' mobility posing a threat, the Lions would benefit greatly from Smith having a big night. He has played the Commanders already this year, as he suited up against them earlier this season while he was a member of the Cleveland Browns. He recorded a sack in that game, and would really help the Lions' defense if he was able to find a way to get consistent pressure on the quarterback.
WR Jameson Williams
Fresh off his first 1,000-yard season, Williams can take off and fly here in the postseason. Of Detroit's three postseason games last year, he had two quiet performances before scoring two touchdowns against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.
A year later, Williams is an even-more consistent piece within Ben Johnson's offensive scheme. He has shown that he can be trusted within the offense, which has led to more targets and opportunities coming his way. The Commanders will likely try to take away his ability to beat them deep, so look for Williams to find ways to contribute in the short and intermediate passing game.
CB Terrion Arnold
The 2024 first-round pick will make his first postseason start after not being listed on the week's final injury report. He was dealing with a foot contusion, but was a full participant in practice each day this week and seems to be doing fine.
It will be worth keeping an eye on how that foot holds up over the course of the game. Arnold has been up-and-down throughout his first NFL campaign, with there being plenty of ups as of late. He is still waiting on his first-career interception, and Saturday night would be a great time for him to find it.
RB David Montgomery
Montgomery is set to return from a knee injury after a three-game absence for the Lions. The veteran told reporters he's expecting to play without limitations in Sunday's game, which is a good sign for Detroit's offense.
In his absence, Jahmyr Gibbs has taken off and performed at an extremely high level. As a result, it will be intriguing to see their split as far as touches goes. Will the Lions seamlessly work Montgomery back into the fold? Will there be a pitch count? Regardless, the Lions are dealing a good problem to have with both running backs being so talented.