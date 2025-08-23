Former Lions DL Earns Prestigious Place at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions are adding a new member of their organization to the ‘Pride of the Lions.’
After inducting wide receiver Calvin Johnson as the latest member last year, Detroit will induct former defensive end Robert Porcher to its ring of honor during the 2025 season. Porcher will be inducted during the team's home opener against the Chicago Bears.
The Lions' all-time leader in sacks with 95.5, Porcher becomes the 22nd player to earn the honor. Recent honorees include Johnson, Lomas Brown (2023) and Chris Spielman (2021). The Lions established their ring of honor in 2009.
“It’s a great honor,” Porcher said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Anytime you can be recognized for anything you do in a positive light, it is a good thing and just I’ve always wanted to be one of the best here, or considered as one of the best, and I think that has happened in this capacity. So I’m excited about it.”
Spielman, the Lions' special assistant to the general manager and CEO who played with Porcher in Detroit, was part of the announcement on the television broadcast during the preseason finale Saturday.
Speaking with broadcasters Jason Benetti and T.J. Lang, Spielman revealed that the defining traits about the defender were his work ethic and versatility.
“The thing that I always admired about him, the versatility that he had," Spielman said. "He could play the nose, he could play the one-tech, the three-tech, the five-tech, the six-tech, the seven, eight, nine-tech. That made him so good. He played with great effort, he deeply cared about it. It was an honor to play with Robert, and I’m really happy for Robert. He deserves this.”
Porcher played 12 seasons with the organization, entering the NFL as Detroit’s first-round pick in the 1992 NFL Draft. He made three Pro Bowl teams, and appeared in 187 games, with 158 starts, before finishing his career in 2003.
Over his career, Porcher had five seasons with double-digit sacks, and earned Pro Bowl honors in 1997, 1999 and 2001. He achieved a career-high 15 sacks in 1999, a season in which he also totaled 17 tackles for loss.
“His game was his effort. Effort is the great equalizer," Spielman said. "Not only was he supremely talented, but when you match that with effort, you end up with a jacket for the ‘Pride of the Lions.’”