4 Players That Must Shine to Win against Green Bay Packers

Read more on who must perform well this week in order for the Detroit Lions to defeat the Green Bay Packers.

1.) Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Prior to the past two games, Oruwariye was producing at a very high level.

Even though he struggled against the Texans and Bears, the second-year defensive back is still going to be called upon to limit one of the best wideouts in the NFL this afternoon in the Packers' Davante Adams.

Desmond Trufant is on injured reserve, and Jeff Okudah is out for the remainder of the 2020 season. So, Oruwariye will likely be matching up with Davante Adams on Sunday.

“Obviously, he’s one of, if not, the best receiver in the league. He has great hands. His ability to get off the line of scrimmage when you’re in press. His ability to sit and read zone coverages. Then, obviously, the timing of him and Rodgers always being on the same page. It’s pretty incredible the way they can produce out there on the field," Lions defensive backs coach Steve Gregory said this week. “Obviously, he’s going to be challenging. We’re just going to have to do our best job of trying to be physical with him and try to be as tight in coverage as we can and try to contest the catch. He’s going to make some plays. We can’t just get discouraged. We got to just keep fighting. Keep playing for 60 minutes, and we’ll see how it ends up in the end.”

2.) Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Everyone is aware of just how potent the Packers' offense can be. Aaron Rodgers has weapons at every position that are playing at a high level.

For Detroit to stay in the game, the offense must keep up with the Packers' scoring pace.

Stafford was allowed to throw the ball deep last week against Chicago.

Detroit's franchise passer must remain aggressive, and limit the turnovers in order to stay in this game.

Mike Dinovo, USA TODAY Sports

3.) Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Last week, Jones secured eight receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

With Golladay out of the lineup, Jones has secured 26 receptions for 311 yards and two touchdowns in his last four games.

Jones will likely be facing off against cornerback Jaire Alexander throughout Sunday's contest.

Alexander was successful against Detroit's wideouts in Week 2, as the talented defensive back allowed just four catches for a total of 19 yards.

4.) Center Frank Ragnow

Detroit's offense will be looking to establish the run, with veteran Adrian Peterson and rookie D'Andre Swift.

On Sunday, Ragnow is poised to go to battle with Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark.

Clark has the capabilities to disrupt any rushing play, and has recorded 10 pressures in the last three weeks.

Ragnow is Pro Football Focus' third-highest-graded center, and he held his own against the Bears' Akiem Hicks in Week 13.

In 2020, Ragnow has not allowed a sack, and has only allowed nine pressures and one quarterback hit.

