Predictions: Packers-Lions

Vito Chirco

Darrell Bevell and the Lions were able to pull out a come-from-behind victory a week ago against the Chicago Bears in Bevell's first game as an interim NFL head man. I don't think Bevell & Co. will be so lucky in this Week 14 tilt against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers and the Packers' offense will be too much for Detroit's porous defense to handle, and expect Rodgers to carve up the Lions' banged-up secondary all day long.

Green Bay notches its 10th win on the season in this NFC North divisional affair. Packers 35, Lions 17

Logan Lamorandier

The Packers are the more talented team, especially considering the injuries the Lions are dealing with. It's no secret the Lions' defense is downright bad. I just can't envision the Lions' offense keeping up with the amount of points the Packers will inevitably put up on the Lions' D. Packers 45, Lions 30

Dan Powers, USA TODAY NETWORK, Wis via Imagn Content Services, LLC

John Maakaron

Green Bay is simply playing at a different level than most teams in the NFL. What else can be said about Aaron Rodgers that hasn't already been mentioned? The veteran quarterback is further cementing his legacy, with each quality performance.

For Detroit, it's about feeding T.J. Hockenson and trying to keep Rodgers off the field. Too much firepower for the Lions' defense to contain this week. Packers 31, Lions 24

Adam Strozynski

The Detroit Lions went into Solider Field a week ago with a new attitude, and came away with a close, hard-fought victory against a bad Bears team. Can they get Darrell Bevell his second win as Lions head coach and do it at home? I dont think so.

Aaron Rodgers has been unreal this season, putting up MVP numbers on the highest-scoring team in the NFL. Add in Davante Adams' league-leading 13 reception touchdowns and Aaron Jones picking up the slack as a top-10 running back, and this banged-up Detroit defense is going to have a long day.

On the other side of the ball, Green Bay's defense is ranked in the top-third of the league. I expect that unit to pressure Matthew Stafford and force a turnover or two.

It'll be a long day for the Lions, as Green Bay clinches a playoff spot. Packers 34, Lions 24

