Four Players Lions Could Add to Roster Late in 2024 Season
The Detroit Lions have been decimated by injuries throughout the 2024 season.
Several key players, including a number of starters on defense, have been lost to injury throughout the year. On Sunday, in a 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Detroit lost four players to significant injuries.
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Lions will be forced to find capable replacements for the likes of running back David Montgomery, defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Khalil Dorsey.
The Lions have clinched a playoff berth, so finding options who can contribute at a high level to help the team succeed in the postseason will also be paramount.
Here are four players the Lions could consider signing for their final stretch of the 2024 season.
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
The Kansas City Chiefs waived Edwards-Helaire on Monday, and he cleared waivers Tuesday to become a free agent. Edwards-Helaire has not played in a game this season and has been on the non-football injury list while dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Edwards-Helaire penned a heartfelt thank you to Chiefs fans upon being waived, and did not say whether he would continue to pursue an NFL career.
As a rookie in 2020, the LSU product tallied 803 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with 36 catches for 297 yards. His production has declined in the years since, in part due to the emergence of Isiah Pacheco.
By signing him, the Lions could take on a low-risk option with proven ability to help supplement the running back room ahead of the postseason.
DT Quinton Bohanna
Bohanna played a significant role for a stretch in Detroit last season, and his familiarity in coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme could allow him to contribute quickly. Because he is currently on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, the Lions would have to sign him to the active roster.
The Lions have plucked several players off opposing practice squads, including Isaiah Thomas, Jonah Williams, Kwon Alexander and Myles Adams, who was also on the practice squad in Seattle when Detroit signed him.
Bohanna played three games for the Lions last season as a practice squad elevation before being signed to the Tennessee Titans' active roster. He has played four seasons and has some versatility to play different spots on the defensive interior.
RB Latavius Murray
Another backfield option is Murray, a veteran who has played 10 seasons. He has not suited up this season, but played 16 games for the Buffalo Bills last season and rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Murray is a player who Dan Campbell has familiarity with, as he played for New Orleans for two seasons (2019-20) while Campbell was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach.
With 6,552 career rushing yards, Murray could serve as an ideal power-back compliment to Gibbs along with Reynolds. His familiarity with Campbell's style could pay dividends for his ability to contribute quickly in Detroit's offense.
CB Patrick Peterson
A three-time First-Team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Peterson is at the tail-end of his career. However, he played all 17 games for the Steelers last season and could still have more in the tank at 34 years old.
Peterson would be an ideal veteran addition to a cornerback room that is filled with young players. While he could provide good depth for a defense without its top cornerback, he could also serve as a mentor for rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.
The allure of the Lions' playoff aspirations could also be enticing for Peterson, who has not won a Super Bowl in his career and could be motivated to make a push at it with the Lions.