Frank Ragnow: 'This Has Been My Best Offseason'
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is not thinking about retirement from the NFL.
After a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the veteran center reflected on his season and his future, given he has been dealing with injury the past couple of seasons.
His end of season comments were interpreted as meaning the end of his career was near.
The 27-year-old has reierated he isn't retiring and is not something he has contemplated seriously. Working with Brett Fischer, Detroit's director of player health, has provided Ragnow confidence this has been his best offseason.
"I feel really good. I feel as good as I've felt in a while," Ragnow said at his recent charity event, via The Detroit News. "This has been my best offseason, 100%. I really dove into a lot of things to take care of my body and I feel like I'm clicking right now. The goal is to keep it a steady trajectory into the season."
For a player who has dedicated himself to playing football at a high level and to be a great representative of the organization, having his comments misinterpreted was frustrating.
"I was frustrated. It was kind of annoying," said Ragnow. "All I said was I'm going to need some time to heal up the day after the game. That was my intention and then it took off, which was kind of annoying, but it is what it is."
