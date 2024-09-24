Report: Lions Frank Ragnow Suffers Partially Torn Pectoral Muscle
The Detroit Lions roster has been besieged by injuries the past two weeks.
After Marcus Davenport was likely lost for the season with a torn triceps muscle and Derrick Barnes' knee injury being considered long-term, the Lions could ill afford to lose another player.
According to NFL Network, All-Pro center Frank Ragnow suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.
"A brutal reality for one of the NFL's toughest players, who injured it very early in the game," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport posted on social media. "But the belief is it's not season-ending and he could be back soon."
Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters at his Monday media session the team is equipped with depth pieces at several positions, most notably at linebacker.
“Yeah, look, it’s not our first rodeo. I mean, we’ve been through this," said Campbell. "I mean, we got hit like this immediately in ’21. So I pretty much said coming out of that year we would never have another year where we felt like this got on us or – man, everybody assumes, and I’ve said this before, it’s why you have a 69-man roster, because every one of those guys is going to have to help you at some point or another.
"And we’re developing those guys as well as the young players that are on the roster, the vet squad, all that," Campbell continued. "So, these guys know, man, it’s next man up and we don’t bat an eye, we acknowledge there’s some good players that could be down, but this is your opportunity now. Next man step up and help us and that’s it. There’s no looking back, nobody cares, nobody’s going to feel sorry for us, we just – we move forward.”