Since the Lions signed tight end Hunter Bryant as an undrafted free agent, there have been many question marks surrounding Bryant and why he fell out of the draft.

With a TE-heavy offense, he will have to fight for playing time alongside second-year pro T.J. Hockenson and veteran Jesse James.

We caught up with Mike Martin from SI HuskyMaven for some more information on Bryant.

1.) We spoke on Bryant falling out of the draft. Can you go into a little more detail on why you believe he fell?

Martin: There were some question marks but not red flags -- with the exception of his 40-yard time. Going into the NFL combine, Bryant was expected to run a 4.5ish 40 time. He bulked up to look the NFL part, but it cost him his speed. The question marks were that he had eight or nine drops in 2019 -- many I attribute to a QB who threw a heavy ball. Prior to 2019, Bryant had one drop. He didn't just forget how to catch the ball. He also missed parts of two seasons due to a leg injury. Some called him injury-prone, but he was a physical player who was always getting players’ best shots. His first injury came on a hit slightly out of bounds. He came back too soon, in my opinion, and re-injured it. He played every game in 2019.

2.) According to Pro Football Focus, Bryant had the most receiving yards per route run in the PFF college football era. What skill in Bryant's repertoire allowed him to accomplish this?

Martin: Bryant was a mismatch waiting to happen and Washington's OCs found ways to get a favorable matchup. He's too fast for linebackers and too strong for DBs. Washington would often line up looking like they were going to run behind one way and Bryant would leak out into a route against a linebacker.

3.) The Lions have a TE-heavy roster already. Where do you see Bryant fitting in with T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James?

Martin: The Huskies used three tight ends or two tight ends with another TE in the backfield as a blocker on running plays. If he can recover his speed -- and I think that once he gets into an NFL offense he will have his speed maximized, he can again be a mismatch

4.) One need the Lions do have in their tight end department is at blocker. How can Bryant benefit the Lions there?

Martin: Bryant isn't an elite blocker the way he is a pass catcher, but he got better each year. He's not afraid of contact, and he has only one speed. I think that once he's able to dedicate himself to his craft, without trying to balance school work and living a college life, he will become an above-average blocker.

5.) How will Bryant's skill set transition to the NFL?

Martin: Because of his size, he won't be confused with Gronk or Kelce. But, the kid has heart. He has a tremendous work ethic. Once he regains his speed, he can be an offensive weapon if he's utilized correctly and schemed into mismatches. He has elite hands, and can adjust to poorly thrown balls -- as long as they aren't Randy Johnson fastballs.

Related

All Lions: What are Lions Plans for Ticket Refunds?

2020 Depth Chart: Running Backs

Get to Know 2020 Lions' Draft Class

Hunter Bryant May Be Best Undrafted Free Agent from 2020 Draft Class

Lions' Offense Could Be Sleeping Giant in 2020