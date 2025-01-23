Goff, Campbell Named Awards Finalists, Joseph Snubbed
The Detroit Lions have two members of their organization nominated for awards that will be handed out at the annual NFL honors ceremony.
Quarterback Jared Goff is a finalist for Most Valuable Player, while head coach Dan Campbell is a finalist for Coach of the Year. The NFL Honors ceremony is slated for Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m.
Goff led the Lions to a 15-2 record, which allowed them to capture a second-consecutive NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He set new career-best totals for touchdown passes (37) and completion percentage (72.4 percent) and earned Pro Bowl honors for the fourth time in his career.
The veteran passer also finished with 4,629 passing yards, which is the most he's tallied in four seasons with the Lions. He finished second in the league in passing yards, behind only Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.
The other finalists for MVP include Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Burrow and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Campbell has quickly asserted himself as one of the league’s best coaches. After a 3-13-1 record in his first season with the team in 2021, he has led the team to three-straight winning seasons and two consecutive playoff appearances. He currently holds a 39-28-1 record in his four years at the helm.
Other finalists for Coach of the Year include Minnesota's Kevin O'Connell, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Washington's Dan Quinn and Kansas City's Andy Reid.
Lions safety Kerby Joseph was not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year despite leading the league with a career-high nine interceptions in 2024.
MORE: Ranking Detroit Lions Offseason Needs
Former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are both up for Assistant Coach of the Year for their efforts with the Lions in 2024.
Johnson was responsible for calling plays for the NFL’s best scoring offense, as the Lions averaged 33.1 points per game in the regular season. Glenn, meanwhile, led a defense that finished 12th in the NFL in scoring defense and fifth against the run.
Following the conclusion of the season, both Johnson and Glenn took head coaching jobs. Johnson will now lead the Chicago Bears, while Glenn has become the head coach of the New York Jets.