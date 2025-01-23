Ranking Detroit Lions Offseason Needs
The Detroit Lions have a major offseason ahead of them. After a disappointing end to the 2024 season, the Lions will need to shore up a few things on both sides of the ball in order to avoid another early playoff exit.
Let's take a look at the organization's top five offseason needs, in order of least to most pressing.
5.) Linebacker
took a major jump in productivity in his second season as a pro. He led the team in tackles (131), and finished with the ninth-best overall grade among all linebackers (78.3). Plus, I'm a big fan of the bond that he and Alex Anzalone have formed, and the smarts and leadership that each of them bring to the table.
However, the Lions are in need of more depth at the position, especially with Derrick Barnes set to be a free agent this offseason. Whether through free agency or the draft, Detroit must prioritize bringing in someone to replace him.
This would also serve as a safeguard in case the Lions suffer a surplus of injuries at the position for a second straight season. Remember, Anzalone, Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and Jalen Reeves-Maybin all were injured at one point or another during the ‘24 campaign.
4.) Defensive tackle
The Lions will return their top two interior defensive linemen from 2024: Alim McNeill and DJ Reader. McNeill was more productive than Reader, finishing the season as Pro Football Focus’ ninth-highest-graded interior lineman (79.6). Reader, meanwhile, was PFF's 35th-best interior defender (66.5).
won't feel bad going into next season with McNeill and Reader as its starting defensive tackles. However, it wouldn't hurt the organization to add depth at the position. While reserve DT Levi Onwuzurike provided some valuable snaps, the rest of the Lions’ backup tackle group, consisting of the likes of Brodric Martin, Pat O'Connor and Mekhi Wingo, failed to truly do so.
It's why I'd be looking to the free-agent market and/or this April's NFL Draft to add a depth piece or two at the position.
3.) Guard
The guard position might look completely different for Detroit in 2025.
For starters, the Lions can ill-afford to enter the 2025 season with Graham Glasgow as their starting left guard. In 1,080 offensive snaps in 2024, the veteran lineman permitted a staggering 36 pressures, and received an overall grade of just 57.9 from Pro Football Focus.
Plus, in Detroit's playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, the 32-year-old put together an abysmal pass-blocking performance, earning a 10.2 pass-blocking mark from PFF for his efforts. He also finished the divisional playoff contest with the second-lowest overall grade for a Lions offensive performer (53.0). Only quarterback Jared Goff's PFF overall grade was worse (45.5).
Meanwhile, right guard Kevin Zeitler, who proved to be a solid acquisition by Brad Holmes last offseason, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He'll be 35 to start the 2025 season. Yet, losing him would still be a crucial blow to the organization's situation at guard.
It's why I wouldn't be surprised to see Holmes & Co. sign Zeitler to another one-year deal this offseason.
MORE: What Contract Could Lions Offer Carlton Davis?
2.) Cornerback
The secondary, and specifically the cornerback position, has been the Lions’ Achilles’ heel for many years now. Detroit's cornerbacks group was a weakness once again in 2024, and now its best corner, veteran defensive back Carlton Davis, is entering free agency.
If the Lions lose Davis, they will enter 2025 with Terrion Arnold and Amik Robertson as their top two outside cornerbacks. And, that is far from a recipe for success. Arnold experienced his fair share of rookie struggles, and didn't look ready for primetime the majority of the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, for as good as Robertson was in Week 18 in limiting the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, he's not a prototypical No. 1 corner.
Even if Davis is re-signed, this is a position to address. And if he isn't brought back, this becomes one of the team's biggest areas of need entering the offseason.
1.) EDGE
will be entering his fourth NFL season in 2025. And after all these years, the Lions have still failed to add a proficient complementary EDGE piece for the Michigan product.
Now, don't get me wrong: Za'Darius Smith is a solid pass-rushing piece, who had a good eight-game run in Detroit after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Browns. However, he's not a premium pass-rusher who's capable of being a difference-maker on a weekly basis.
It's why the Lions need to consider going all-in and trading for the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby this offseason. The Eastern Michigan product is one of the best quarterback disruptors in the game, and would form an elite pass-rushing duo with Hutchinson in Detroit. He would help take the Lions’ pass-rushing unit and defense to the next level. And most importantly, he'd give Detroit an upper leg on the rest of the NFC in 2025.
The Lions direly need to address the EDGE position, and acquiring Crosby would absolutely be the most effective way of doing so.