Goff Feels Kindred Connection to Darnold, Mayfield, Stafford
The Detroit Lions know what it's like to find a quarterback that has been cast aside and set him up to flourish.
In Jared Goff, the Lions have found their franchise quarterback. Just four years removed from being traded from the Rams, Goff has unlocked a new level of production that has helped the Lions thrive and become one of the best teams in the NFL.
Their opponent in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings, appears to have a quarterback on a similar path. The trajectory of Sam Darnold, who has gone from being dropped by multiple teams to one of the best passers in the NFC, has mirrored that of Goff, Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield in recent years.
All four of those quarterbacks have seen their play improve with new teams, a notion that Goff agrees with ahead of his team's winner-take-all matchup in the NFC North with Darnold and the Vikings.
"I think all those guys (Darnold, Mayfield and Stafford) are pretty dang good players. I said just a minute ago, ‘I wish Sam was doing it in a different division, playing as well as he is.’ He’s a helluva player, all those guys (are)," Goff said. "Seeing Sam have the success he’s having, he kind of — he’ll never say it, but he got the short end of the stick in New York and then Carolina. Now he’s in a place with a lot of things around him that help him succeed. That’s every quarterback. That’s not a slight by any means, that’s every good quarterback in our league. When you get a team that’s running an offense around you and running an offense that’s tailored for your skills, good things tend to happen, especially when you’re a talented player like he is.”
Goff noted that teams could learn patience from watching how these quarterbacks' careers have unfolded. However, that may be far-fetched given the league's consistent turnover.
“Well, yeah, it would be patience but nobody’s got it and it’s only getting less and less," Goff said. "So I don’t think it’s gonna change. Yeah, he’s certainly making a lot of people look foolish.”
The 2018 third-overall pick, Darnold struggled with the New York Jets and was traded to the Carolina Panthers. He spent last year as the backup with the 49ers before coming to Minnesota. All he's done since taking over under center for the Vikings is throw for 4,153 yards and 35 touchdowns while leading the team to a 14-2 record.
While Goff has admiration for what Darnold has been able to do in his first year with Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings, he won't go as far as rooting for the passer. After all, the two players are competing to lead their respective teams to the NFC's No. 1 seed and the North division title in Sunday's game.
However, had Darnold been performing like this with a team outside the NFC North, circumstances may be different.
“If he was doing it in the AFC or somewhere else, yeah, I’d be rooting the hell out of him," Goff said. "But no, I’m very happy for his success. I wish it was elsewhere. He’s a hell of a player and a good guy that deserves what he’s done.”
Jack Campbell calls Goff "best" NFL pocket passer
Goff is coming off a 303-yard, three-touchdown performance in a winning effort against the San Francisco 49ers. The showing once again ignited debates about whether he should be in the MVP conversation, as he has been one of the top-performing quarterbacks in the league.
His teammates have been fully behind him all season, and linebacker Jack Campbell went as far as to say he believes the 29-year-old is the best true pocket passer in the league.
"I'm probably biased, but I feel like he is playing — I feel like he is the best true pocket passing quarterback in the NFL," Campbell said. "A quarterback's job, it's starting to evolve more as a dual-threat, but the main objective is to throw the ball and I feel like he's the best thrower of the ball in the league."
Goff's experience, which includes a Super Bowl appearance, has proven valuable for the team over the past two seasons. Campbell believes that experience can be a dealbreaker in big situations that the team will face beginning on Sunday.
"Especially with a vet like him. He's seen it, and he's been to a Super Bowl. He's seen everything, and obviously I think it showed last year. I'm just excited to see what this year brings. It's just nice having a quarterback that's already been in every situation and everything's probably been thrown at him defensively. So I have no doubt Jared's gonna be ready, and he's gonna lead us well starting this weekend."
Goff believes he's just entered his prime and can continue to grow as the team's quarterback. On Sunday, he'll have an opportunity to lead the team to its second-straight NFC North title.
“Reps. Reps, and just work. Hard work and putting your head down, trying to get better every day," Goff said. "Again, I think I’m steadily improving and I still think there’s a ton of improvement to be had. It’s exciting. Yeah, I’m in year nine right now. I think I said it last year and the year before, I’m kind of entering my prime then. I’m in my prime now and feeling pretty good and hope my prime lasts quite some time.”