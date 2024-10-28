Grades: Lions Dismantle Titans
The Detroit Lions disposed of the Tennessee Titans for their fifth consecutive win.
After some fireworks early, the Lions settled down and dominated in all three phases of the game en route to a thorough 52-14 defeat of the Titans ahead of another showdown for first place against the Green Bay Packers.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's win.
Quarterback: A
The Lions didn't need Jared Goff to do too much in Sunday's game. Thanks to dominance on special teams and defense, Detroit started five series inside the Tennessee 30-yard line. This played a big role in Goff finishing with 85 passing yards, which is the second-lowest game total of his career.
Still, Goff did what was asked of him to the tune of 12 completions and three touchdowns on 15 attempts before being pulled in the fourth quarter. He fired touchdowns to Brock Wright, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond, with all three coming inside the 10-yard line.
Goff did take four sacks and appeared to roll his ankle, but said he would be fine following the game. His health is something to keep an eye on during the week, and Detroit made the right move in taking him out in favor of Hendon Hooker late in the game. Hooker finished two-of-three for six yards.
Running back: A
Jahmyr Gibbs recorded his second consecutive 100-yard game on the ground, highlighted by a 70-yard run where he dashed untouched down the sideline to help the Lions take the lead one play after Tennessee tied the game.
Gibbs averaged 11.5 yards per carry, giving him six-straight games of an average yards per carry of five yards or higher. Meanwhile, David Montgomery pitched in 33 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Montgomery's highlight came in the second quarter when he threw a touchdown off a pitch from Goff to Sam LaPorta. In the late stages of the game, Craig Reynolds got three carries for three yards.
Wide receivers: A
No Jameson Williams was no problem for the Lions on Sunday. The Lions weren't required to air it out on Sunday, and just three receivers caught passes. History will wait at least another week for Amon-Ra St. Brown, who needs just four yards to become the fourth receiver to obtain 350 receptions, 4,000 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns in their first four seasons.
St. Brown did add to his touchdown tally with a second quarter score, giving him five straight games with a touchdown grab. Kalif Raymond also caught one for the second consecutive game, and Isaiah Williams recorded the first two catches of his career in his first NFL appearance.
Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson both had targets, but did not record receptions in Sunday's game.
Tight ends: A
On National Tight End's Day, the Lions incorporated both Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. It was Wright who got going first, as he caught an 8-yard touchdown to put Detroit in front 21-14.
LaPorta was the team's leading receiver with 48 yards on six receptions, including a touchdown catch from David Montgomery and another that nearly went for a score before he was ruled down at the 1-yard line.
Offensive line: B-
Tennessee's Arden Key gave the Lions fits early with two sacks, including one when he beat Taylor Decker on the first play from scrimmage. Key would get his second after Sebastian Joseph-Day got past Graham Glasgow and forced Goff to move.
In total, the Lions' offensive line surrendered four sacks for a net of 33 yards, which hindered them from an otherwise clean performance. They blocked Gibbs' long touchdown perfectly, as the back was barely touched on his way to the end zone.
Additionally, Penei Sewell and Kevin Zeitler had big blocks on Montgomery's scoring run. The Titans' defensive front has been one of the NFL's best this year, but the sacks allowed must be cleaned up moving into a tough stretch of the schedule.
Defensive line: B
Levi Onwuzurike was a big factor in Mason Rudolph's first interception, as he nearly missed a sack and caused the ball to be lofted into the arms of linebacker Trevor Nowaske. James Houston had a nice pressure as well, but there wasn't much to speak of elsewhere as the defense's only sack came from the linebackers.
The Titans were also able to run the ball effectively, gashing Detroit's defense to the tune of a season-high 158 yards on the ground. Rudolph, who is not known as one of the game's more mobile quarterbacks, also broke contain for a touchdown run in the first quarter.
On a brighter note, newcomer Isaiah Thomas recovered a fumble in his first game with the team and Alim McNeill had a nice tackle for loss.
Linebackers: A-
The linebacking corps took a hit early with the injury exit of Malcolm Rodriguez, who left after an ankle injury suffered on special teams. His status moving forward is still uncertain, but Dan Campbell doesn't believe that the ailment will end his season.
Trevor Nowaske recorded his first career interception in the first quarter, and Alex Anzalone had a sack to highlight the efforts at this position. Jack Campbell had a team-high 10 tackles, while Anzalone had six including an excellent stop on Josh Whyle on a third-and-short to force a fourth down.
Secondary: B
It was a struggle early in the secondary, as Calvin Ridley had 118 receiving yards in the first quarter alone. However, the Lions' secondary ultimately tightened the screws and limited the damage.
Kerby Joseph notched his fifth interception of the year and had six tackles. Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold continued to show growth and had a nice pass breakup on third down to force a punt in the first half.
Carlton Davis had a pass breakup, and Amik Robertson overcame getting beat deep early with two forced fumbles.
Special teams: A+
In one of the most well-rounded performances of recent memory, it was only fitting that the special teams units had their best game of the season. Detroit had multiple big plays in the return game, and Jack Fox and Jake Bates both had big days.
Kalif Raymond had a career game with 190 yards on five punt returns, including a 90 yard touchdown return. He was 19 yards short of the record for return yards in a game. Khalil Dorsey also contributed a 72-yard return.
For as much success as the offense had, Fox still managed to make some history. He became the only player in NFL history to average at least 60 gross yards and 55 net yards in a game with at least five punts. Fox averaged 61.0 gross yards and 56.2 net yards on his five attempts Sunday.
Sione Vaki also forced a fumble covering a punt that the Titans were able to fall on.
Additionally, Bates set a franchise record for consecutive makes to begin a Lions tenure with his 11th. He hit all of his extra points and converted his only field goal attempt, a 51-yard third quarter boot.
Coaching: A+
With the emotional stretch Detroit recently conquered and two big games looming, the Lions were in a prime position for a trap game. However, they rose to the occasion and did what championship contending teams do.
It was a complete effort, as the offense and defense both overcame sluggish moments at the beginning of the game. The defense set the offense up with good field position, while the offense simply kept scoring and made life easier for the defense.
There were a lot of factors that pointed this game in the Lions' favor, such as the Titans trading off multiple assets and playing a backup quarterback. However, the Lions simply did not allow their opponent to hang around after a close start.
Ben Johnson's offense was perfect in the red zone, and he once again brought out an innovative call with his halfback pass call that worked perfectly.
Aaron Glenn continued to try to scheme ways to get pressure on the opposing quarterback, but it resulted in just one sack. Plenty of credit should be directed to special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, who rightfully was awarded a game ball for the efforts of his group.